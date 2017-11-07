This week on South Florida stages: Dreamers and schemers

Here’s what happening on theater stages this week.
DREAMGIRLS
This smash hit musical centers on the backstage drama of a pop-soul girl group strikingly similar to the Supremes. The Dreamettes (later the Dreams) have emotional ups and downs as they work to crossover in the entertainment industry throughout the 1960s, '70s and early '80s. Along the way, there are some great R&B-meets-Broadway hits, such as "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "I Am Changing," "One Night Only," "Cadillac Car" and the title song.
When: Through Dec. 10; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays
Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate
Cost: $48
Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org
BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE
Lamman Rucker (“Greenleaf,” “Why Did I Get Married?,” “Meet the Browans”) will star in this production inspired by true events about the first African-American aviators in the United States Army Air Corps at the height of segregation and Jim Crow.
When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place
Cost: $35, $45 and $60 (VIP seating and cocktail)
Contact: 954-602-4500 or MiramarCulturalCenter.org
GOD OF CARNAGE
Two couples sit down for a civil discussion on the fight that their two 11-year-old boys had on the playground. It’s not long before bourgeoisie smugness gets shaved down to the bone in this absurdist comedy by Yasmina Reza, whose other hit was the archly sharp "Art," in which former friends brutally square off over an obscenely priced painting. See a theme here?
When: Nov. 9-19; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays
Where: Levis JCC Sandler Center, 21050 95th Ave. S., Boca Raton
Cost: $30 and $40.
Contact: 561-558-2512 or LevisJCC.org
LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR
Florida Grand Opera opens its 77th season with this Gaetano Donizetti opera about a Scottish noblewoman driven mad by love as her family callously uses her to revive their fortune through marriage. The work is famous for the "Il Dolce Suono" aria.
When: Nov. 11-18 in Miami; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Fort Lauderdale; various times.
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: Arsht Center $31-$175; Broward Center $21-$200
Contact: 800-741-1010 or FGO.org
THE POINTE OF PAS DE DEUX: A DANCE DIALOGUE
Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) was formed in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra. DDTM will make its Broward County debut with this program of partnering styles in classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet.
When: 2 p.m. Nov. 12
Where: Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $26 and $36
Contact: 954-462-0222 or Nova.edu/Miniaci or DimensionsDanceMIA.com