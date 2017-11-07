This week on South Florida stages: Dreamers and schemers

Here’s what happening on theater stages this week.

DREAMGIRLS

This smash hit musical centers on the backstage drama of a pop-soul girl group strikingly similar to the Supremes. The Dreamettes (later the Dreams) have emotional ups and downs as they work to crossover in the entertainment industry throughout the 1960s, '70s and early '80s. Along the way, there are some great R&B-meets-Broadway hits, such as "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," "I Am Changing," "One Night Only," "Cadillac Car" and the title song.

When: Through Dec. 10; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate

Cost: $48

Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org

Miramar Cultural Center / Courtesy Lamman Rucker ("Greenleaf," "Meet the Browns") stars in "Black Angels Over Tuskegee," which will be performed Nov. 9 at Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark. Lamman Rucker ("Greenleaf," "Meet the Browns") stars in "Black Angels Over Tuskegee," which will be performed Nov. 9 at Miramar Cultural Center/ArtsPark. (Miramar Cultural Center / Courtesy)

BLACK ANGELS OVER TUSKEGEE

Lamman Rucker (“Greenleaf,” “Why Did I Get Married?,” “Meet the Browans”) will star in this production inspired by true events about the first African-American aviators in the United States Army Air Corps at the height of segregation and Jim Crow.

When: 8 p.m. Nov. 9

Where: Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place

Cost: $35, $45 and $60 (VIP seating and cocktail)

Contact: 954-602-4500 or MiramarCulturalCenter.org

Alan Nash / Courtesy The company of "God of Carnage," which runs Nov. 9-19 at the Levis JCC Sandler Center in Boca Raton. The company of "God of Carnage," which runs Nov. 9-19 at the Levis JCC Sandler Center in Boca Raton. (Alan Nash / Courtesy)

GOD OF CARNAGE

Two couples sit down for a civil discussion on the fight that their two 11-year-old boys had on the playground. It’s not long before bourgeoisie smugness gets shaved down to the bone in this absurdist comedy by Yasmina Reza, whose other hit was the archly sharp "Art," in which former friends brutally square off over an obscenely priced painting. See a theme here?

When: Nov. 9-19; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Sundays

Where: Levis JCC Sandler Center, 21050 95th Ave. S., Boca Raton

Cost: $30 and $40.

Contact: 561-558-2512 or LevisJCC.org

Dario Acosta / Courtesy Anna Christy will sing the role of Lucia in Florida Grand Opera's production of "Lucia di Lammermoor" Nov. 11-18 in Miami and Nov. 30 in Fort Lauderdale. Anna Christy will sing the role of Lucia in Florida Grand Opera's production of "Lucia di Lammermoor" Nov. 11-18 in Miami and Nov. 30 in Fort Lauderdale. (Dario Acosta / Courtesy)

LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR

Florida Grand Opera opens its 77th season with this Gaetano Donizetti opera about a Scottish noblewoman driven mad by love as her family callously uses her to revive their fortune through marriage. The work is famous for the "Il Dolce Suono" aria.

When: Nov. 11-18 in Miami; Nov. 30-Dec. 2 in Fort Lauderdale; various times.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Arsht Center $31-$175; Broward Center $21-$200

Contact: 800-741-1010 or FGO.org

Simon Soong / Courtesy Dancers Yaima Mendez and Kevin Hernandez will perform Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's "The Pointe of Pas de Deux: A Dance Dialogue" Nov. 12 in Fort Lauderdale and Nov. 16-18 in Miami. Dancers Yaima Mendez and Kevin Hernandez will perform Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's "The Pointe of Pas de Deux: A Dance Dialogue" Nov. 12 in Fort Lauderdale and Nov. 16-18 in Miami. (Simon Soong / Courtesy)

THE POINTE OF PAS DE DEUX: A DANCE DIALOGUE

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami (DDTM) was formed in 2016 by former Miami City Ballet principal dancers Jennifer Kronenberg and Carlos Guerra. DDTM will make its Broward County debut with this program of partnering styles in classical, neoclassical and contemporary ballet.

When: 2 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center on the campus of Nova Southeastern University, 3301 College Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $26 and $36

Contact: 954-462-0222 or Nova.edu/Miniaci or DimensionsDanceMIA.com

