This week on South Florida stages: Read all about it!

THE NUTCRACKER

The Boca Ballet Theatre presents the Christmas favorite starring two dancers from the American Ballet Theatre, Catherine Hurlin and Jose Sebastian. After the matinee performances Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Gingerbread Ball party ($8) for children and their parents.

When: Nov. 24-26; 7 p.m. Friday; 8 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theater, 20101 Lyons Road, Boca Raton (on the campus of Olympic Heights Community High School).

Cost: $25-$35 for adults; $15-25 for children and seniors; $8 for Gingerbread Ball

Contact: 561-995-0709 or BocaBallet.org

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS IN CONCERT

It’s a movie screening with a symphony orchestra playing the score, or it’s a symphony orchestra performance with a movie screening. Either way, it’s the hit film “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” played on a 40-foot screen in all its high-def glory while an orchestra plays John Williams’ ear-catching score.

When: 2 and 8 p.m. Nov. 25

Where: John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Cost: $39-$105

Contact: 305-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

CINDERELLA

The Open World Dance Foundation, an organization that promotes the preservation of ballet’s traditions and is based in Melbourne, will present a ballet version of the classic with local youngsters and starring Devon Teuscher and Cory Stearns of the American Ballet Theatre.

When: Nov. 25-26; 7:30 Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $35-$125

Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com

DISNEY’S NEWSIES THE MUSICAL

This musical comedy is about the real-life 1899 paperboy strike that pitted street-savvy paperboys, aka “newsies,” against publishing baron Joseph Pulitzer. Based on the 1992 movie starring Christian Bale and Robert Duvall, the stage musical’s Broadway run won the 2012 Tony Awards for Best Score and Best Choreography.

When: Nov. 28-Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays; 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Maltz Jupiter Theatre, 1001 E. Indiantown Road

Cost: $58-$83

Contact: 561-575-2223 or JupiterTheatre.org

ROSE

This play is a portrait of Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy and is based on the never-revealed-before interviews conducted by Robert Coughlan, who helped the the “queen mother” of Camelot write her 1974 memoir. The show opens an inaugural season for Forum Productions, an organization bringing productions from Chicago’s Greenhouse Theater Center to South Florida. On Tuesday, Dec. 5, there will be a performance ($65 for pre-show champagne reception; $50 for show only) benefiting the Unicorn Children’s Foundation, a Boca Raton-based nonprofit organization that helps people with special needs and neurodiversity.

When: Nov. 29-Dec. 23; 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinee Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Mizner Park Cultural Arts Center, 201 Plaza Real Boca Raton

Cost: $28-$66 (Dec. 5 benefit performance $65 for pre-show champagne reception; $50 for show only)

Contact: 844-672-2849 or MiznerParkCulturalCenter.com

MOST WANTED

Theatre Lab, the professional resident company of Florida Atlantic University, will give the world premiere of Peter Sagal’s play. In this comedy by the host of the NPR quiz show “Wait Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!,” two retirees grab their baby granddaughter and take off for Florida, where they run into a litany of mysterious characters and are chased by a detective. Hot on their heels is their daughter.

When: Nov. 30-Dec. 17; 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. matinee Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Parliament Hall, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton (FAU’s Boca Raton campus).

Cost: $35 (tickets for preview performance on Thursday, Nov. 30 cost $25)

Contact: 561-297-6124 or FAUevents.com

