This week on South Florida stages: Prepare for takeoff

This is what’s going on in the theater scene in South Florida.

PAM ANN NYE FLIGHT 2018

The high-camp/high-kitsch character Pam Ann will perform a New Year’s Eve show in Fort Lauderdale. The creation of Aussie comedian Caroline Reid (who became a Miamian earlier this year), Pam Ann is billed as an “iconic international celebrity air hostess” who has entertained at parties thrown by Elton John and Madonna. She even toured with Cher in the U.K. “It’s time to dust off a turbulent 2017 and prepare to fly high in 2018,” Pam Ann says in a press release. “I’m excited to jet off into the New Year from my new home in South Florida.”

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35-$100

Contact: PamAnn.TicketLeap.com

Hal Linden / Courtesy TV and stage star Hal Linden will perform his show "Barney and Me" at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton on Dec. 31. TV and stage star Hal Linden will perform his show "Barney and Me" at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton on Dec. 31. (Hal Linden / Courtesy)

BARNEY AND ME WITH HAL LINDEN

Backed by an orchestra, seven-time Emmy Award winner Hal Linden brings his show with behind-the-scenes stories about his career and life to Boca Raton. The performance includes everything from Broadway to Dixieland tunes. The 5 p.m. show includes a champagne toast beforehand. The 10 p.m. performance includes a pre-show cocktail/champagne party with hors d’oeuvre stations and a post-show dessert bar meet and greet with Linden.

When: Dec. 31 with two shows at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. arrival for champagne toast) and 10 p.m. (8:30 arrival for gala)

Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton

Cost: $95-$175

Contact: 561-995-2333 or TheWick.org

Jeremy Daniel / Courtesy The cast of the touring production of "Finding Neverland," which plays the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach Jan. 2-7. The cast of the touring production of "Finding Neverland," which plays the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach Jan. 2-7. (Jeremy Daniel / Courtesy)

FINDING NEVERLAND

This musical provides the backstory of the creation of "Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie and is based on the 2004 movie, which starred Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet. The show is also playing through Dec. 31 at the Arsht Center in Miami.

When: Jan. 2-7; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $28-$91

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." Join Talia J. Medina at Bubbles & Pearls in Wilton Manors as she helps whip up some Thanksgiving treats with Josie Smith Malave of "Top Chef." CAPTION The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" The band KIDS joins Talia J. Medina for a LIVE performance on "What's Up, South Florida?" CAPTION Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. Talia J. Medina shares her picks of the week. CAPTION Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. Talia J. Medina talks drinks with 27 Bar & Lounge. CAPTION Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V). Jackson's Prime opened in August near Galt Ocean Mile from veteran restaurateur Jack Jackson (formerly of Burt & Jack's and Jackson's Steakhouse on Las Olas) and chef Johnny Vinczencz (formerly of Johnny V).

rhagwood@southflorida.com