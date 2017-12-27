This week on South Florida stages: Prepare for takeoff

This is what’s going on in the theater scene in South Florida.
PAM ANN NYE FLIGHT 2018
The high-camp/high-kitsch character Pam Ann will perform a New Year’s Eve show in Fort Lauderdale. The creation of Aussie comedian Caroline Reid (who became a Miamian earlier this year), Pam Ann is billed as an “iconic international celebrity air hostess” who has entertained at parties thrown by Elton John and Madonna. She even toured with Cher in the U.K. “It’s time to dust off a turbulent 2017 and prepare to fly high in 2018,” Pam Ann says in a press release. “I’m excited to jet off into the New Year from my new home in South Florida.”
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35-$100
Contact: PamAnn.TicketLeap.com
BARNEY AND ME WITH HAL LINDEN
Backed by an orchestra, seven-time Emmy Award winner Hal Linden brings his show with behind-the-scenes stories about his career and life to Boca Raton. The performance includes everything from Broadway to Dixieland tunes. The 5 p.m. show includes a champagne toast beforehand. The 10 p.m. performance includes a pre-show cocktail/champagne party with hors d’oeuvre stations and a post-show dessert bar meet and greet with Linden.
When: Dec. 31 with two shows at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. arrival for champagne toast) and 10 p.m. (8:30 arrival for gala)
Where: The Wick Theatre, 7901 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton
Cost: $95-$175
Contact: 561-995-2333 or TheWick.org
FINDING NEVERLAND
This musical provides the backstory of the creation of "Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie and is based on the 2004 movie, which starred Johnny Depp and Kate Winslet. The show is also playing through Dec. 31 at the Arsht Center in Miami.
When: Jan. 2-7; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $28-$91
Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org