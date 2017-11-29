20 Christmas shows in South Florida

It’s kind of hard to get in the Christmas spirit here in the subtropics. Snow is man-made. Ice is used primarily to chill rum-based cocktails. If Santa knows what’s good for him, he’ll rock some Bermuda shorts and a sleeveless top.
But maybe we can help. Here are some performances that might help you get in the holiday mood whether it’s hot or humid — or both.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL
Charles Dickens’ classic story about Ebenezer Scrooge is set to music and dance in this show.
When: Nov. 30-Dec. 2; 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: Tickets for the matinee performances Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 cost $7.20, and lap seats for infants 12 months and younger cost $3. Tickets for the performances on Dec. 2 cost $18 and $20, with $3 lap seats.
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
MINGLE UNDER THE MISTLETOE
Remember those holiday shows Judy Garland and Dean Martin used to do back in the day? Those are the midcentury influences for this Christmas concert.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1-3
Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $40
Contact: 954-610-7263 or VanguardArts.org
BALLET PALM BEACH’S THE NUTCRACKER
For the first time, Ballet Palm Beach will present their annual staging of “The Nutcracker” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will feature 20 local professional dancers and 60 Ballet Palm Beach Academy students.
When: Dec. 1-3; 7:30 Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $19-$89
Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER
Tchaikovsky gets a hype remix, and rap icon Kurtis Blow is the MC in this reimagined version of the timeless story featuring hip-hop dancers.
When: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami
Cost: $25, $35, $55, $75
Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
HANDEL’S MESSIAH
The Master Chorale of South Florida, composed of select singers from the tricounty area perform Handel’s magnum opus.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35-$125
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
MOUSE KING
"Sesame Street" veteran Noel MacNeal and South Florida composer Jim Camacho bring their new take on “The Nutcracker,” but told from the mice's point of view, back to South Florida for the firth consecutive year.
When: Dec. 8-10; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday
Where: Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., South Miami
Cost: $25-$40
Contact: 800-838-3006 or MouseKingTickets.com
ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA’S THE NUTCRACKER
Choreographed and directed by Vladimir Issaev, the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's version preserves the Russian tradition of the story by Ernest Hoffman, with shows in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale. There will be a Nutcracker Gala with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction on Dec. 15 before that night’s performance at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.
When: Dec. 8-10 in Aventura. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday; Dec. 15-17 in Fort Lauderdale. 7:30 p.m. Friday (gala starts at 6:30 p.m.); 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday
Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)
Cost: $16-$105
Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org or ParkerPlayhouse.com
BEATRIX POTTER’S CHRISTMAS: THE TAILOR OF GLOUCESTER
The Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre brings to South Florida their own version of the 1903 children’s book about a tailor who has a shot to make a fortune sewing a coat for the mayor’s Christmas wedding, if only he can find the silk material a naughty cat hid.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 9
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $12
Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org
CITY THEATRE’S WINTER SHORTS
Miami’s City Theatre rolls out a holiday-themed version of their short-play program, featuring eight playlets and musicals that run eight to 10 minutes in length.
When: Dec. 7-23
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
Cost: $39-$54
Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org
A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS
Vocal and string quartet Well-Strung is a hunky group of musicians who put their pop-classical-mix on all kinds of music. This time around, they’re performing traditional holiday songs.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $35-$45 ($75 VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet)
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS
Boy banders Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and bros Nick and Drew Lachey perform a holiday concert featuring their signature harmonies.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $29-$100
Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org
FAU’S DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC PRESENTS HOLIDAY CONCERTS
First is a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with past and current Florida Atlantic University choral students and faculty on Dec. 10. Then, the Florida Wind Symphony Jazz Orchestra will perform “An Ellington Nutcracker,” a piece arranged by jazz legends Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, on Dec. 16. Also on Dec 16, FAU’s choral groups will present their annual Madrigal dinner.
When: Handel’s “Messiah” is 7 p.m. Dec. 10. “An Ellington Nutcracker” is 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The Madrigal dinner is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Where: University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. The Madrigal dinner will be at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., in Boca Raton.
Cost: $20 for each show on FAU’s campus. Madrigal dinner cost $100.
Contact: 800-564-9539 or FAUevents.com. For Madrigal dinner tickets, call 561-297-2337 or go to FAUF.FAU.edu/Madrigal.
A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS — THE NAUGHTY TOUR
Female impersonators from the camp-tastic VH1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” bring their faux femme acts once again to Fort Lauderdale, this time with Christmas balls.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11
Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)
Cost: $19.06-$150
Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com
MIAMI CITY BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER
This staging of “George Balanchine’s the Nutcracker” (MCB is one of the few companies in the U.S. to perform Balanchine’s choreography) will feature new costumes and sets by Isabel and Ruben Toledo. In a press release, Ruben describes their designs as “moonlit landscapes, frozen wonders and a light-filled Caribbean paradise, reflecting our Cuban heritage.”
When: Dec. 15-24 in Miami, Dec. 28-30 in West Palm Beach; various times
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $30-$125
Contact: 877-929-7010 or MiamiCityBallet.org
NICOLE HENRY’S FIFTH ANNUAL WINTER CONCERT
Jazz singer Nicole Henry will perform with the Miami Mass Choir in a benefit show for the Miami Music Project. A VIP reception will take place at 6:30 p.m.
When: 8 p.m. Dec. 16
Where: The Colony Theatre,1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach
Cost: $45 for assigned seating, $30 for balcony seating, $100 for VIP seating (and pre-show reception)
Contact: 305-674-1040 or ColonyMB.org
THE TEN TENORS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Operatic dudes from Down Under sing holiday favorites.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $25-$100
Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org
ROCKAPELLA CHRISTMAS
“There’s nothing in the way between us and the audience,” Rockapella’s human beatbox, Jeff Thacher, says in a press release. “It’s very human music.”
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22
Where: The Center (formerly the Coral Springs Center for the Arts), 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs
Cost: $30.74-$41.34
Contact: 954-344-5990 or TheCenterCS.com
A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE
You remember the 1965 TV special? Now, it’s a stage show, complete with Vince Guaraldi’s instantly recognizable jazz score.
When: 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
Cost: $18-$79
Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org
CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE
The Pompano Beach-based human circus stages a holiday-themed show as part of its 10th anniversary national tour celebrating winter, Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s.
When: Dec. 26-30; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Wednesday
Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
Cost: $29.50-$123
Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org
MOSCOW BALLET’S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER
Aside from the 40 ballerinas and danseurs, this 25th anniversary North American tour also features several backdrops by set concept designer Carl Sprague (“La La Land,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “12 Years a Slave”).
When: 3 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.
Cost: $32-$129
Contact: FillmoreMB.com or Nutcracker.com