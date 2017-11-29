SouthFlorida.com
20 Christmas shows in South Florida

Rod Stafford Hagwood
It’s kind of hard to get in the Christmas spirit here in the subtropics. Snow is man-made. Ice is used primarily to chill rum-based cocktails. If Santa knows what’s good for him, he’ll rock some Bermuda shorts and a sleeveless top.

But maybe we can help. Here are some performances that might help you get in the holiday mood whether it’s hot or humid — or both.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

Charles Dickens’ classic story about Ebenezer Scrooge is set to music and dance in this show.

When: Nov. 30-Dec. 2; 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Tickets for the matinee performances Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 cost $7.20, and lap seats for infants 12 months and younger cost $3. Tickets for the performances on Dec. 2 cost $18 and $20, with $3 lap seats.

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

MINGLE UNDER THE MISTLETOE

Remember those holiday shows Judy Garland and Dean Martin used to do back in the day? Those are the midcentury influences for this Christmas concert.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1-3

Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $40

Contact: 954-610-7263 or VanguardArts.org

BALLET PALM BEACH’S THE NUTCRACKER

For the first time, Ballet Palm Beach will present their annual staging of “The Nutcracker” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will feature 20 local professional dancers and 60 Ballet Palm Beach Academy students.

When: Dec. 1-3; 7:30 Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $19-$89

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Tchaikovsky gets a hype remix, and rap icon Kurtis Blow is the MC in this reimagined version of the timeless story featuring hip-hop dancers.

When: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami

Cost: $25, $35, $55, $75

Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Master Chorale of South Florida, composed of select singers from the tricounty area perform Handel’s magnum opus.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35-$125

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

MOUSE KING

"Sesame Street" veteran Noel MacNeal and South Florida composer Jim Camacho bring their new take on “The Nutcracker,” but told from the mice's point of view, back to South Florida for the firth consecutive year.

When: Dec. 8-10; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., South Miami

Cost: $25-$40

Contact: 800-838-3006 or MouseKingTickets.com

ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA’S THE NUTCRACKER

Choreographed and directed by Vladimir Issaev, the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's version preserves the Russian tradition of the story by Ernest Hoffman, with shows in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale. There will be a Nutcracker Gala with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction on Dec. 15 before that night’s performance at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

When: Dec. 8-10 in Aventura. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday; Dec. 15-17 in Fort Lauderdale. 7:30 p.m. Friday (gala starts at 6:30 p.m.); 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $16-$105

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org or ParkerPlayhouse.com

BEATRIX POTTER’S CHRISTMAS: THE TAILOR OF GLOUCESTER

The Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre brings to South Florida their own version of the 1903 children’s book about a tailor who has a shot to make a fortune sewing a coat for the mayor’s Christmas wedding, if only he can find the silk material a naughty cat hid.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 9

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $12

Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org

CITY THEATRE’S WINTER SHORTS

Miami’s City Theatre rolls out a holiday-themed version of their short-play program, featuring eight playlets and musicals that run eight to 10 minutes in length.

When: Dec. 7-23

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $39-$54

Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS

Vocal and string quartet Well-Strung is a hunky group of musicians who put their pop-classical-mix on all kinds of music. This time around, they’re performing traditional holiday songs.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35-$45 ($75 VIP tickets include a post-show meet and greet)

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

98 DEGREES AT CHRISTMAS

Boy banders Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons and bros Nick and Drew Lachey perform a holiday concert featuring their signature harmonies.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $29-$100

Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org

FAU’S DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC PRESENTS HOLIDAY CONCERTS

First is a performance of Handel’s “Messiah” with past and current Florida Atlantic University choral students and faculty on Dec. 10. Then, the Florida Wind Symphony Jazz Orchestra will perform “An Ellington Nutcracker,” a piece arranged by jazz legends Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, on Dec. 16. Also on Dec 16, FAU’s choral groups will present their annual Madrigal dinner.

When: Handel’s “Messiah” is 7 p.m. Dec. 10. “An Ellington Nutcracker” is 7 p.m. Dec. 16. The Madrigal dinner is 6:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Where: University Theatre, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton. The Madrigal dinner will be at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., in Boca Raton.

Cost: $20 for each show on FAU’s campus. Madrigal dinner cost $100.

Contact: 800-564-9539 or FAUevents.com. For Madrigal dinner tickets, call 561-297-2337 or go to FAUF.FAU.edu/Madrigal.

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS — THE NAUGHTY TOUR

Female impersonators from the camp-tastic VH1 show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” bring their faux femme acts once again to Fort Lauderdale, this time with Christmas balls.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $19.06-$150

Contact: 954-462-0222 or ParkerPlayhouse.com

MIAMI CITY BALLET’S THE NUTCRACKER

This staging of “George Balanchine’s the Nutcracker” (MCB is one of the few companies in the U.S. to perform Balanchine’s choreography) will feature new costumes and sets by Isabel and Ruben Toledo. In a press release, Ruben describes their designs as “moonlit landscapes, frozen wonders and a light-filled Caribbean paradise, reflecting our Cuban heritage.”

When: Dec. 15-24 in Miami, Dec. 28-30 in West Palm Beach; various times

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $30-$125

Contact: 877-929-7010 or MiamiCityBallet.org

NICOLE HENRY’S FIFTH ANNUAL WINTER CONCERT

Jazz singer Nicole Henry will perform with the Miami Mass Choir in a benefit show for the Miami Music Project. A VIP reception will take place at 6:30 p.m.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: The Colony Theatre,1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Cost: $45 for assigned seating, $30 for balcony seating, $100 for VIP seating (and pre-show reception)

Contact: 305-674-1040 or ColonyMB.org

THE TEN TENORS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Operatic dudes from Down Under sing holiday favorites.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 17

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $25-$100

Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org

ROCKAPELLA CHRISTMAS

“There’s nothing in the way between us and the audience,” Rockapella’s human beatbox, Jeff Thacher, says in a press release. “It’s very human music.”

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: The Center (formerly the Coral Springs Center for the Arts), 2855 Coral Springs Drive, Coral Springs

Cost: $30.74-$41.34

Contact: 954-344-5990 or TheCenterCS.com

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE

You remember the 1965 TV special? Now, it’s a stage show, complete with Vince Guaraldi’s instantly recognizable jazz score.

When: 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $18-$79

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

CIRQUE DREAMS HOLIDAZE

The Pompano Beach-based human circus stages a holiday-themed show as part of its 10th anniversary national tour celebrating winter, Christmas, Chanukah and New Year’s.

When: Dec. 26-30; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m., 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Wednesday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $29.50-$123

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

MOSCOW BALLET’S GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER

Aside from the 40 ballerinas and danseurs, this 25th anniversary North American tour also features several backdrops by set concept designer Carl Sprague (“La La Land,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “12 Years a Slave”).

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave.

Cost: $32-$129

Contact: FillmoreMB.com or Nutcracker.com

