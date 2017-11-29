20 Christmas shows in South Florida

It’s kind of hard to get in the Christmas spirit here in the subtropics. Snow is man-made. Ice is used primarily to chill rum-based cocktails. If Santa knows what’s good for him, he’ll rock some Bermuda shorts and a sleeveless top.

But maybe we can help. Here are some performances that might help you get in the holiday mood whether it’s hot or humid — or both.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL THE MUSICAL

Charles Dickens’ classic story about Ebenezer Scrooge is set to music and dance in this show.

When: Nov. 30-Dec. 2; 10 and 11:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: Tickets for the matinee performances Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 cost $7.20, and lap seats for infants 12 months and younger cost $3. Tickets for the performances on Dec. 2 cost $18 and $20, with $3 lap seats.

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

MINGLE UNDER THE MISTLETOE

Remember those holiday shows Judy Garland and Dean Martin used to do back in the day? Those are the midcentury influences for this Christmas concert.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 1-3

Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $40

Contact: 954-610-7263 or VanguardArts.org

Janine Harris / Courtesy Ballet Palm Beach's "The Nutcracker" will play the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Dec. 1-3. Ballet Palm Beach's "The Nutcracker" will play the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach Dec. 1-3. (Janine Harris / Courtesy)

BALLET PALM BEACH’S THE NUTCRACKER

For the first time, Ballet Palm Beach will present their annual staging of “The Nutcracker” at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts. The performance will feature 20 local professional dancers and 60 Ballet Palm Beach Academy students.

When: Dec. 1-3; 7:30 Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $19-$89

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER

Tchaikovsky gets a hype remix, and rap icon Kurtis Blow is the MC in this reimagined version of the timeless story featuring hip-hop dancers.

When: 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami

Cost: $25, $35, $55, $75

Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

Wade Caldwell / Courtesy The Master Chorale of South Florida will perform Handel's "Messiah" at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 8. The Master Chorale of South Florida will perform Handel's "Messiah" at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale on Dec. 8. (Wade Caldwell / Courtesy)

HANDEL’S MESSIAH

The Master Chorale of South Florida, composed of select singers from the tricounty area perform Handel’s magnum opus.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Cost: $35-$125

Contact: 954-462-0222 or BrowardCenter.org

MOUSE KING

"Sesame Street" veteran Noel MacNeal and South Florida composer Jim Camacho bring their new take on “The Nutcracker,” but told from the mice's point of view, back to South Florida for the firth consecutive year.

When: Dec. 8-10; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 1 p.m. matinee Saturday and Sunday

Where: Mandelstam Theater, 8530 SW 57th Ave., South Miami

Cost: $25-$40

Contact: 800-838-3006 or MouseKingTickets.com

ARTS BALLET THEATRE OF FLORIDA’S THE NUTCRACKER

Choreographed and directed by Vladimir Issaev, the Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida's version preserves the Russian tradition of the story by Ernest Hoffman, with shows in Aventura and Fort Lauderdale. There will be a Nutcracker Gala with cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and a silent auction on Dec. 15 before that night’s performance at Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale.

When: Dec. 8-10 in Aventura. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday; Dec. 15-17 in Fort Lauderdale. 7:30 p.m. Friday (gala starts at 6:30 p.m.); 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. matinee Sunday

Where: Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St.; Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale (in Holiday Park)

Cost: $16-$105

Contact: 877-311-7469 or AventuraCenter.org or ParkerPlayhouse.com

BEATRIX POTTER’S CHRISTMAS: THE TAILOR OF GLOUCESTER

The Virginia Rep’s Children’s Theatre brings to South Florida their own version of the 1903 children’s book about a tailor who has a shot to make a fortune sewing a coat for the mayor’s Christmas wedding, if only he can find the silk material a naughty cat hid.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 9

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $12

Contact: 561-832-7469 or KravisCenter.org

George Schiavone / Courtesy From left: Diana Garle, Dave Corey and Margot Moreland star in City Theatre's "Winter Shorts," a program of short plays at the Arsht Center in Miami Dec. 7-23. From left: Diana Garle, Dave Corey and Margot Moreland star in City Theatre's "Winter Shorts," a program of short plays at the Arsht Center in Miami Dec. 7-23. (George Schiavone / Courtesy)

CITY THEATRE’S WINTER SHORTS

Miami’s City Theatre rolls out a holiday-themed version of their short-play program, featuring eight playlets and musicals that run eight to 10 minutes in length.

When: Dec. 7-23

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Cost: $39-$54

Contact: 877-949-6722 or ArshtCenter.org

Well-Strung / Courtesy The singing string quartet Well-Strung will perform a Christmas concert Dec. 9 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. The singing string quartet Well-Strung will perform a Christmas concert Dec. 9 at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. (Well-Strung / Courtesy)

A WELL-STRUNG CHRISTMAS

Vocal and string quartet Well-Strung is a hunky group of musicians who put their pop-classical-mix on all kinds of music. This time around, they’re performing traditional holiday songs.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 9