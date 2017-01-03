This week on South Florida stages: Baby gets back

Here are the most prominent shows appearing this week in South Florida theaters.

The Most Happy Fella

Over the holidays, you probably heard the song "Baby, It's Cold Outside" several times. Well, that Christmas standard is by composer Frank Loesser ("Guys and Dolls," "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying"), who also wrote the score for this 1952 Broadway hit about the May-December romance between a grape farmer and a mail-order bride.

The Most Happy Fella George Wentzler / Courtesy The cast of “The Most Happy Fella,” running through Feb. 5 at Stage Door Theatre in Margate. The cast of “The Most Happy Fella,” running through Feb. 5 at Stage Door Theatre in Margate. (George Wentzler / Courtesy) (George Wentzler / Courtesy)

When: Through Feb. 5; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. matinees Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, Margate

Cost: $38-$42

Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage

Like the1987 movie phenomenon that this touring stage show is based on, the play with music includes hit songs "Hungry Eyes," "Hey Baby" and "(I've Had) the Time of My Life," as well as hits from 1960s pop and R&B stars such as Otis Redding, Lesley Gore, Marvin Gaye, Solomon Burke, the Contours, the Chantels, the Drifters and Gene Chandler. Additionally, one of the pivotal characters is played by Delray Beach resident Alan Scharf. The story is essentially the same as the film's: In the summer of 1963, a sheltered 17-year-old, Frances "Baby" Houseman, vacations with her family in the Catskill Mountains. She discovers the bump-and-grind dance moves the resort staff do in their living quarters after hours, and becomes mesmerized by dance instructor Johnny Castle.

When: Jan. 3-8; 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday

Where: Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach

Cost: $27-$96

Contact: 561-832-7469 or Kravis.org

Too Marvelous for Words

Actor, singer and pianist Peter Smith weaves stories about the late, great Nat King Cole as they dovetail into the famed entertainer's songbook in this tribute show.

'Too Marvelous for Words' Old School Square / Courtesy The Nat King Cole tribute show “Too Marvelous for Words” plays the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Jan. 9. The Nat King Cole tribute show “Too Marvelous for Words” plays the Crest Theatre at Old School Square in Delray Beach on Jan. 9. (Old School Square / Courtesy) (Old School Square / Courtesy)

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 9

Where: Crest Theatre at Old School Square, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach

Cost: $29 and $39

Contact: 561-243-7922, ext. 1 or OldSchoolSquare.org