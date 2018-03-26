This week on South Florida stages: A little dance and a big winner

Here’s what’s happening no South Florida theater stages.

“TIME STEP”

Tap dancing takes center stage in this world premiere of a show by director/choreographer Kevin Black that includes Irish Celtic, flamenco, stomp, clogging as well as production numbers from famous Broadway tap musicals such as “42nd Street” and “Crazy For You.” Black says in a press release, “This production is a true collaboration. Along with our amazing musical director and arranger Ben Bagby, I have a cast and crew that has contributed so much to the show’s development. Our choreography is most definitely a result of incredible teamwork - Allison C. Scott, Sebastian Goldberg, Ashley Bachner, McKayla Cephas and Alessandra Torres have all poured their creativity, talent and expertise into this show. It’s a true labor of love.”

When: March 30-May 6. 8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Where: Stage Door Theatre, 8036 W. Sample Road, in Margate.

Cost: $48.

Contact: 954-344-7765 or StageDoorFL.org.

Ryan Arnst / Courtesy Ilana Isaacson, John Dalton and Delisa Stephenson in rehearsal for New City Players' production of "Clybourne Park," which will run at the Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale April 5-22. Ilana Isaacson, John Dalton and Delisa Stephenson in rehearsal for New City Players' production of "Clybourne Park," which will run at the Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts in Fort Lauderdale April 5-22. (Ryan Arnst / Courtesy)

“CLYBOURNE PARK”

Written as a spinoff that dovetails before and after the action in Lorraine Hansbury’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” this play by Bruce Norris — presented here by the Fort Laudedale-based New City Players — won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama 2011 and the Tony Award for Best Play in 2012. The first act is set in 1959 and is centered on the impending integration of a white neighborhood in the suburbs of Chicago. The second act is set in 2009 and follows what happens when that same neighborhood, now mostly black, begins to be gentrified by whites.

When: April 5-22. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays.

Where: The Vanguard Sanctuary for the Arts, 1501 S. Andrews Ave., in Fort Lauderdale.

Cost: $35 for adults; $30 for seniors; $20 for students (under 25 with ID).

Contact: 954-650-5938 or NewCityPlayers.org.

Ballet Flamenco La Rosa / Courtesy The dance company Ballet Flamenco La Rosa will present its new show "Caminos Flamencos" (Flamenco Roads) at Pinecrest Gardens in Pinecrest on April 8. The dance company Ballet Flamenco La Rosa will present its new show "Caminos Flamencos" (Flamenco Roads) at Pinecrest Gardens in Pinecrest on April 8. (Ballet Flamenco La Rosa / Courtesy)

“CAMINOS FLAMENCOS”

The Miami-based dance company Ballet Flamenco La Rosa for the last three decades has presented authentic Flamenco dance with live music in a theatrical setting in order “to expand the art form beyond traditional limits to appeal to broad based audiences.” In order to fulfill that, the non-profit organization has planned performances this spring and summer. First up is “Caminos Flamencos (Flamenco Roads),” a performance that will show the varied styles of Flamenco.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

Where: Pinecrest Gardens,11000 Red Road, in Pinecrest.

Cost: $20 adults; $15 senior citizens; $8 students and children (under 17).

Contact: 786-320-6982 or BalletFlamencoLaRosa.com.

CAPTION Drag queens and male entertainers went for the crowns at the Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida Pageant held in Miami-Dade's Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Dee Ranged is the new Miss Pride South Florida 2018. Rolly Villaverde is the new Mr. Pride South Florida 2018. Drag queens and male entertainers went for the crowns at the Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida Pageant held in Miami-Dade's Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Dee Ranged is the new Miss Pride South Florida 2018. Rolly Villaverde is the new Mr. Pride South Florida 2018. CAPTION Drag queens and male entertainers went for the crowns at the Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida Pageant held in Miami-Dade's Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Dee Ranged is the new Miss Pride South Florida 2018. Rolly Villaverde is the new Mr. Pride South Florida 2018. Drag queens and male entertainers went for the crowns at the Mr. and Miss Pride South Florida Pageant held in Miami-Dade's Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Dee Ranged is the new Miss Pride South Florida 2018. Rolly Villaverde is the new Mr. Pride South Florida 2018. CAPTION The Residences at W Fort Lauderdale embody the trendy hotel's signature style while offering the splendor of oceanfront living. The Residences at W Fort Lauderdale embody the trendy hotel's signature style while offering the splendor of oceanfront living. CAPTION Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz talks about his new show for Princess Cruises, "The Secret Silk," which was premiered in Fort Lauderdale at Port Everglades. The musical is based on a ancient Asian folk tale and uses puppets from the Jim Henson Creature Shop. Broadway legend Stephen Schwartz talks about his new show for Princess Cruises, "The Secret Silk," which was premiered in Fort Lauderdale at Port Everglades. The musical is based on a ancient Asian folk tale and uses puppets from the Jim Henson Creature Shop. CAPTION "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. "A Supposedly Fun Thing" is a new photography exhibit that shows bored-looking toursts on Fort Lauderdale cruise ship balconies. CAPTION Take a look behind the scenes as the crew for "Wicked" brings the land of Oz to the stage at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale. Take a look behind the scenes as the crew for "Wicked" brings the land of Oz to the stage at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale.

rhagwood@southflorida.com