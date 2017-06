WHAT: Our readers voted TooJay’s the “Best Deli” in all of South Florida.

WHY: There’s just no faking it. Either you know what a deli is supposed to be or you don’t. So many South Floridians grew up in the Northeast, where the delicatessen is as important to the neighborhood as a school, a bar or an insert-place-of-worship-here. So if South Florida transplants voted TooJay’s as the best deli, then who are you to argue?

WHERE: Locations throughout South Florida

CONTACT: TooJays.com

