Six things you need to know about Palm Beach Swim Week

Palm Beach Swim Week returns for the third time Aug. 25-27 in downtown West Palm Beach.

Here’s what you need to know about the open-to-the-public schedule of designer runway shows.

What’s new about PBSW this time around: “We have returned to our oceanfront venue in downtown West Palm Beach at the Lake Pavilion … which is significantly larger than the last venue for Palm Beach Swim Week and can accommodate larger audiences as well as vending for shoppers,” event producer Lilyana LoVela says in an email interview. “Also, new to Palm Beach Swim Week 2017 is the introduction of our grand-finale International Day of shows on Aug. 27, featuring designers from Kazakhstan, Krakow, and Brazil. Additionally, new to PBSW 2017 are our media partners, Styles of Eurasia in Kazakhstan and UPI, both of which will be broadcasting the shows.”

Fusion Fashion and Apparel Services / Courtesy Palm Beach Swim Week runs Aug. 25-27 at the Lake Pavilion in West Palm Beach. Palm Beach Swim Week runs Aug. 25-27 at the Lake Pavilion in West Palm Beach. (Fusion Fashion and Apparel Services / Courtesy)

What LoVela is most excited about at PBSW this year: “I'm excited to be showing international designers coming from so far away. A never-been-seen before Parasol accessory show with a few surprises. Two designers from New York that passed on [New York Fashion Week] and opted for the Palm Beaches. Designers who have been in ‘Sports Illustrated’ swim edition. And artists who have turned their love of art into cutting-edge swim and resort wear. I just can't pick one thing.”

To see a schedule of the designer runway shows: Go to FushionFashionAndArt.com/Palm-Beach-Swim-Week.

Where the shows will be staged: Lakefront Pavilion, 101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach.

How much admission costs: Tickets for all three days of shows cost $25 for general admission; $40 for the third row; $45 for third-row premium; $50 for second row; $55 for second-row premium; $60 for front row; $65 for front-row premium; $250 for all access.

How to order tickets: Go to FusionFashionAndArt.com/tickets.

