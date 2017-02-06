Kravis Center announces Broadway lineup for 2017-2018

The West Palm Beach Broadway season for 2017-2018 includes six shows making their Great White Way debut at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.

Road tours stopping at the Kravis Center for the first time include “The King and I,” “Finding Neverland,” “Cabaret,” “The Illusionists,” “The Bodyguard” and “Something Rotten.”

The 10th anniversary Kravis on Broadway season will also include the return of “The Book of Mormon.”

Series organizers are already announcing that “Disney’s The Lion King” will play the Kravis Center in the 2018-2019 season. Subscribers will be able to buy those tickets before they go on sale to the public.

The Kravis Center says it will release the subscription prices in March. At that time, subscribers can purchase tickets by calling 800-572-8471 or going to Kravis.org/BroadwaySeason.

Here is the season schedule.

RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN’S THE KING AND I

Nov. 7-12

A British schoolteacher and the King of Siam butt heads in 1860s Bangkok. The Tony-winning revival of the 1951 Broadway mega-hit includes now standards such as “Getting To Know You,” Shall We Dance,” “Hello Young Lovers” and “Something Wonderful.”

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Nov. 21-26

This twisted religious satire has music, book and lyrics by "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, working with Robert Lopez (who co-wrote the book for "Avenue Q"). The show tells the story of two extremely naive Mormon missionaries sent to Uganda, where they face a warlord and indifference from the locals.

FINDING NEVERLAND

Jan. 2-7, 2018

This musical provides the backstory of the creation of "Peter Pan" by J.M. Barrie and is based on the 2004 movie.

CABARET

Feb. 6-11, 2018

This reimagined version of the venerable stage musical, set in the uncertain times of pre-WWII Germany, is bringing its hit-laden John Kander/Fred Ebb score to South Florida again after a successful run in Fort Lauderdale in January and in Miami in 2016. Hit songs from the show include "Maybe This Time," "Willkommen," "Don't Tell Mama," "Mein Herr," "Money" and, of course, the title number.

THE ILLUSIONISTS — LIVE FROM BROADWAY

March 6-11, 2018

This illusion show featuring a supergroup of magicians was a hit on the Great White Way in 2014-2015.The road tour features the same seven-member cast performing classic tricks (levitation, disappearing acts, mind reading, escape artistry, etc), but with heightened theatricality and a contemporary aesthetic.

THE BODYGUARD

April 10-15, 2018

Based on the 1992 Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner movie about a R&B star with a deadly stalker, this road tour will spotlight the talents of Miami-based singer Deborah Cox. Best known for her hits such as “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” “Things Just Ain’t the Same” and “Absolutely Not,” Cox was last seen on the Kravis stage in the road tour of “Jekyl and Hyde” with “American Idol” alum Constantine Maroulis.

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

May 1-6, 2018

2015’s big Broadway hit tells the story of two brothers in 1595 England who are in a theatric battle with William Shakespeare and, inadvertently, invent a new art form: the musical.