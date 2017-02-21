Review: 'Xanadu' makes for a great, goofy escape

Too often these days, the world can feel like a dark and worrisome place. And given the steady stream of oh-no-he-didn’t news flowing out of the White House and Mar-a-Lago, sometimes the ideal antidote is a campy, zany, thoroughly escapist musical.

Slow Burn Theatre’s “Xanadu,” which moves into the Broward Center’s Abdo New River Room Thursday, Feb. 23, after a short tour, is just what the Muse of comedy ordered.

Based on a 1980 box office bomb turned cult film starring Olivia Newton-John, “Xanadu” owes bits of its plot to the 1947 Rita Hayworth movie “Down to Earth” and takes its title from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s 18th century poem “Kubla Khan.” The 2007 Broadway musical version, which ran for more than 500 performances, features disco-era hits by former Electric Light Orchestra lead singer Jeff Lynne and John Farrar, plus a clever book by playwright and play doctor Douglas Carter Beane.

Director-choreographer Patrick Fitzwater and his talented Slow Burn cast (they sing! they dance! they act! they roller skate!) get the tone of “Xanadu” right start to finish. All involved know that the show is goofy, silly, even ridiculous — and that the audience is going to love it.

Lindsey Corey as Clio/Kira is surrounded by her sister muses in Slow Burn Theatre's "Xanadu."

Set in Venice Beach in 1980, “Xanadu” centers on Sonny Malone (Rick Peña), a street artist who feels he’s going nowhere fast. When he contemplates ending it all, the subjects of Sonny’s latest mural — Greek goddess/Muse Clio (Lindsey Corey) and six of her sisters — come to life to try to save the lad. (See? Very silly.)

Because the Muses have to disguise themselves around mortals, Clio adopts the name Kira, puts on leg warmers and roller skates, and speaks in the heaviest Australian accent since Crocodile Dundee. The pretty blonde instantly lifts Sonny from his gloom, inspiring him to go after his dream of opening a place that will celebrate all the arts: a roller disco. (It is, after all, 1980. And “Xanadu” is proudly goofy.)

Clio’s eldest sister-Muse, Melpomene (Sharyn Peoples), has daddy issues with Zeus, specifically jealousy over what she sees as his preferential treatment of Clio. So she conspires with her nutty sis Calliope (Lissa Grossman Comess) to cast a spell that will make Clio violate two ironclad no-nos for Muses: She creates her own art alongside Sonny and falls in love with him. As far as Zeus is concerned, that’s a one-way ticket to Hades.

Lindsey Corey and Rick Pena feel a blossoming love in Slow Burn Theatre's "Xanadu."

Mostly, “Xanadu” is an excuse to revisit 14 vintage songs. Many of the ones by Farrar — “Magic,” “Suddenly,” “Dancin’,” “Suspended in Time,” “Fool,” “Whenever You’re Away From Me” and “Have You Never Been Mellow” — became dreamy hits for Newton-John. Lynne’s songs — “Xanadu,” “All Over the World,” “The Fall,” “I’m Alive,” “Evil Woman,” “Don’t Walk Away” and “Strange Magic” — have a greater propulsive power.

Fitzwater and company find just the right wink-wink tone for the show and roll with it. Peña, who designed all the costumes (including the floaty pastel Muse dresses), is an endearing Sonny, a guy more sunny than suicidal. Corey gets her Newton-John on as Clio/Kira, her voice a standout in the uniformly strong vocal work overseen by musical director Manny Schvartzman.

Peoples and Comess literally cackle with delight as they play one dirty trick after another on their sweet youngest sis. Emily Tarallo, Sabrina Lynn Gore, Conor Walton and Elijah Word (yes, Clio has two male “sisters”) are skating, dancing charmers. Walton also gets a spotlight moment with a Fosse-style tap number, and Word gets the funniest rejoinder in the show.

Lawrence Buzzeo shines as Danny Maguire, owner of the Grecian-style space that Sonny and Kira manage to renovate in the space of an afternoon. Set designer Sean McClelland, lighting designer Thomas M. Shorrock and sound designer Richard Szczublewski collaborate to create a disco delight.

Unlike its namesake, “Xanadu” isn’t a magnificent, idyllic piece of musical theater. But Slow Burn’s show provides a brief getaway from angst, shiny disco ball and all.

“Xanadu” is a Slow Burn Theatre production running through March 5 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., in Fort Lauderdale. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $45. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org.