Best mystery novels of 2016

1. 'You Will Know Me' by Megan Abbott

Little, Brown/Courtesy

1. “You Will Know Me” by Megan Abbott (Little, Brown): The destructive nature of obsession using the background of teenage gymnastics evolves into a sharply plotted story about a family, a community, gossip, jealousy and blind ambition. Without resorting to overt violence, a sense of danger and menace emerges when a young man’s hit-and-run death exposes the secrets that lie in the insular world of the gym.

1. “You Will Know Me” by Megan Abbott (Little, Brown): The destructive nature of obsession using the background of teenage gymnastics evolves into a sharply plotted story about a family, a community, gossip, jealousy and blind ambition. Without resorting to overt violence, a sense of danger and menace emerges when a young man’s hit-and-run death exposes the secrets that lie in the insular world of the gym. (Little, Brown/Courtesy)