An interview Olympic gold gymnast Laurie Hernandez

Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez attended Hispanicize on April 4. The annual conference, featuring Hispanic influencers, communicators and media personalities, runs at the the JW Marriott Marquis in Miami until April 6. Hernandez won the Latinovator Award, which recognizes high-achieving Latinos with inspirational success stories. During her Miami visit, Talia J. Medina talked to Hernandez about her new book, her performance on ABC's "Dancing With The Stars," and her workout and social media preferences.