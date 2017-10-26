Video: Frost Museum practices Spooky Science for Halloween

Saturday, Oct. 28, will be a day full of spooky science at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science. The museum, which opened in May 2017 in Miami, will celebrate Halloween for the first time.

Daniel Mannina, the museum’s community-engagement manager, says activities will take place on almost every floor of the six-story building. Aquarists will dive in the gigantic tanks and carve jack-o'-lanterns underwater. Mannina says underwater pumpkin carving is not only fun to watch but nutritious for the fish, which feed on the pulp carvings. Other activities include owl encounters, liquid-nitrogen experiments and conversations about sharks. In one demonstration, scientists will change the color of fire.

All activities are included with the price of entry, which costs $17 and up.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is located at 1101 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Call 305-434-9600 or go to FrostScience.org.