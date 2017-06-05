Video: Where can a celebrity get a good veggie meal in South Florida?

WHAT: Our readers voted Sublime Restaurant and Bar the best place for vegetarian/vegan food, as well as the best place to get a salad.

WHY: Tofu? Forget you. That's just not good enough for the likes of Alec Baldwin, Paul McCartney, Pamela Anderson and Joan Jett. Owner Nanci Alexander has got some serious cred within animal rights circles and has hired chefs who can work miracles with nothing but a skillet and some cashews, zucchini, mushrooms or black beans. Not to drop more names, but if you don't believe us, just ask Kevin Nealon, Marilu Henner or Alicia Silverstone.

WHERE: 1431 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale

CONTACT: 954-615-1431, SublimeRestaurant.com