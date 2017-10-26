Video: National Pit Bull Awareness Day encourages adoptions

Pit bulls have gotten a bad rap. The various breeds — including American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bully and Staffordshire Bull Terrier — carry the stigma of being aggressive and dangerous. It’s gotten so bad that in 1989, Miami-Dade County banned the breed. Broward County commissioners attempted to ban them in 2013, but failed.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is National Pit Bull Awareness Day. The Humane Society of Broward County has partnered with Dolly’s Dream with the hope of encouraging people to adopt pit bulls at the Pit Stop, a monthly adoption event. Those who adopt “bully breeds” above six months of age will get half off adoption fees. Dolly’s Dream will sponsor two dogs for free adoption.

The Pit Stop will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, in Fort Lauderdale. Call 954-463-4870 or go to HumaneBroward.com.

