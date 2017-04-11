VIDEO: Best live music bar in South Florida?

WHAT: Our readers voted Deck 84 as the "Best Live Music Bar" in South Florida.

WHY: From rock to reggae, this waterfront spot plays it all. There's always someone playing on the weekends at this family friendly restaurant, which also happens to serve amazing cocktails. Patrons here love everything about it - from the food and service to the view, tunes and what many referred to as the great atmosphere.

WHERE: 840 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

CONTACT: 561-665-8484, Deck84.com

