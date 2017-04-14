VIDEO: The best-kept coffee secret in South Florida

WHAT: Our readers voted the Alchemist "Best Coffee House" in South Florida.

WHY: Don't expect casual acquaintances to tell you about this place. Those who know, generally speaking, don't want you to know. The immediate instinct is to protect this leafy, unplugged oasis from being ruined by overly caffeinated hordes. The wooden shack around the corner and over the train tracks from Wilton Drive is almost completely hidden behind palm trees, an overgrown garden and tents. But once you navigate your way in, expect light-bodied coffees (sans acidic aftertaste) served in Mason jar mugs. There are also "slicers," open-faced sandwiches piled high with smoked salmon, turkey, tuna and more. Now you're "in." Keep it to yourself.

WHERE: 2430 NE 13th Ave., Wilton Manors

CONTACT: 954-673-4614, TheAlchemist.cafe