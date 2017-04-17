VIDEO: What's the best restaurant in Miami Beach?

WHAT: Our readers voted Joe's Stone Crab as the "Best Miami Beach restaurant" and as having the "Best Crab Dish" in South Florida.

WHY: Joe's Stone Crab has been serving Miami Beach locals and tourists since 1913, and some patrons come so often that they have regular tables. The menu at this family run restaurant ranges from seafood and kale to steak and soups. Owner Stephen Sawitz said it's "kind of a fast-paced, old-school kind of restaurant. Everything's just made in-house, that's just the way it's done."

WHERE: 11 Washington Ave., Miami Beach

CONTACT: 305-673-0365; JoesStoneCrab.com

