Jon Dorenbos' magical act: From NFL to 'AGT' to Hard Rock

Philadelphia Eagles magic is not limited to missed field goals. Longtime Eagles fan favorite Jon Dorenbos will bring his remarkable sleight of hand and charismatic bravado to the Hard Rock Event Center in Hollywood on March 16.

Tickets will cost $60 and $80 and go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at MyHRL.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, including Ticketmaster.com, and by calling 800-745-3000. A presale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday via the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Dorenbos played 14 seasons as a long snapper in the National Football League, but may be most widely known for being a finalist on Season 11 of the NBC hit “America’s Got Talent” in 2016, which he parlayed into a memorable appearance on “Ellen,” with Ellen Degeneres.

A motivational speaker when he’s not doing magic, Dorenbos was the Eagles’ 2016 nominee for the prestigious NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He also won two regional Emmy Awards as a host on the Eagles Television Network.

After 11 seasons with the Eagles, Dorenbos was traded to the New Orleans Saints before the 2017-2018 season. While the Eagles would go on to win last year’s Super Bowl in, yes, magical fashion, Dorenbos’ career would end when a routine physical on his arrival with the Saints found an aortic aneurysm that required immediate open-heart surgery.

The Eagles, who kept their current playoff hopes alive on Sunday thanks to a strange missed field goal, gave Dorenbos a 2018 Super Bowl ring anyway.

For more information, visit JonDorenbos.com.

