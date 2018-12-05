'Grinch' on the beach: Watch Dr. Seuss’ holiday classic on the water in Miami, Fort Lauderdale

A joyless green monster has arrived on the shores of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, hell-bent on stealing your Christmas presents.

We mean, of course, the Grinch (not sharks or, say, Florida Man in costume), that vile, original gangsta who pulls a reverse Santa Claus on the sleepy, snow-capped mountain town of Whoville. On Saturday, Dec. 8, the 1966 animated Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will be screened on the water at Oleta River State Park in North Miami Beach.

Not to be confused with the latest remake in theaters now, “Grinch” will be projected onto a 15-by-20-foot inflatable screen, perched on the beach on the park’s northern end. Think of it as a float-in theater: Moviegoers can watch from the shore (bring your own lawn chairs) or from inner-tubes in the water.

Tickets to the 7 p.m. Dec. 8 family-friendly screening will cost $10 (plus $6 parking fee) and is hosted by BG Florida State Parks, in charge of programming at Oleta River and Hugh Taylor Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale. For an extra $5 ($10 at the gate), moviegoers can buy inner-tubes at the park. Pets are allowed, according to the concessionaire’s website.

During the screening, younger viewers can order food and drink from a pop-up vendor on the beach, while parents can drink Grinch Juice ($6), basically a green-hued rumrunner blended with vodka and sour apple mix. We, of course, delight in the shenanigans of the deliciously bad Grinch, so here’s a drinking game: Take a sip when Mr. “Stink, stank, stunk” stuffs Cindy Lou Who’s Christmas tree into a sack.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will also screen at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Park and Ocean inside Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, although you can’t watch from the water. Admission to that all-ages screening is $5, and same rules apply: Bring your own chairs and blankets. Food (and Grinch Juice) is available from a pop-up concession stand, and pets are allowed.

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” will screen at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, at Park and Ocean, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., in Fort Lauderdale; and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at Oleta River State Park, 3400 NE 163rd St., in North Miami Beach. Call 786-274-7945 or go to FareHarbor.com.

