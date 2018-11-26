Photo tour of 'NightGarden' at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables is going dark for “NightGarden,” an immersive display that recasts the park’s lush gardens and landscapes as a fantasy realm with glowing neon lights, illuminated mazes, fairies and at least one talking tree.
The exhibit is akin to looking at the garden through a kaleidoscope with all shapes and colors but set to music.
Think: cool and creepy CGI-like effects but in real life, at night and across 23 acres at the nonprofit attraction located at 10901 Old Cutler Road.
Here is a look at the exhibit which debuted Nov. 23 and runs through Jan. 6
Johnny Diaz
