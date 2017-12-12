Janet Jackson's State of the World tour at the BB&T Center in Sunrise | Photos

Janet Jackson brought her long-awaited State of the World tour to the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Monday, Dec. 11. The tour, the Los Angeles Times recently wrote, "largely takes its cues from 'Rhythm Nation,' her most political, forward-thinking album. Eschewing arena pomp, Jackson’s set is simple — risers house her eight-piece band and a trio of scrims occasionally lower from the ceiling for visual displays — to keep the focus on Jackson and her dancers, who move through one high-octane routine after another in a feverish pace."