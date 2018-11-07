What to do with the kids this weekend: Camelot Days, tree lighting, Veterans Day ceremonies

Veteran’s Day is here, and ceremonies are planned throughout the long weekend to honor veterans for their service to the country.
Also this weekend, Camelot Days brings medieval fun to T.Y. Park in Hollywood, several fests celebrate Greek and Jamaican cultures, and celebrations are planned at nature centers in two counties.
Our top picks for South Florida fun for families include the following:
Annual Fall Carnival, Thursday through Sunday. Rides, games, food and entertainment. $20-$30. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School, 125 W. 45th St., Hialeah. icsmiami.org
Glow in the Park: Family Fun Night on Lake Wellington, Thursday, 4:30-7 p.m. Along with Wellington's weekly Thursday night Food Truck series at the Wellington Amphitheater, enjoy an ’80s music dance party, face painting, lawn games, inflatable skee ball, tropical slide, pumpkin painting and plaster crafts (while supplies last), fishing and Wellington's holiday food drive. There will be a laser light show after sunset. Free. Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov/Lakeside
Miami Greek Festival, Friday through Sunday. Celebrate Greek culture and the local community with traditional Greek music and folk dancing, kids' rides, traditional costumes, gyros and homemade pastries and wine tastings. St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 7901 N. Kendall Drive, Miami. facebook.com/StAndrewFl
Free Family Swim and Grand Opening Party, Friday and Saturday. Enjoy a free family swim 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Goldfish Swim School in Pembroke Pines. The grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Saturday will have an open swim, raffles, face painting, arts & crafts, a photo booth, refreshments, and more. Goldfish Swim School, 9821 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. goldfishswimschool.com/pembroke-pines/
Seussical: The Musical, Friday through Sunday. Join Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters as they spring to life onstage. $10-$15. The Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. bit.ly/2yW2Deu
Food In Motion: Second Fridays, Friday, 5-11 p.m. Food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods and an open playground for kids. Bring a blanket or chairs. Free. Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. foodtrucksfortlauderdale.com/food-motion-dark-green-market-artisan-food/
Friday Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. It’s a night out without your parents. Enjoy exclusive exhibit access, a movie, and a fun hands-on science experiment for ages 7-10. Pre-registration required. $20-$25. Children’s Science Explorium, Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. scienceexplorium.org
Screen on the Green, Friday, 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair and purchase popcorn, snacks and beverages from the concession stand for the free movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.” Free. Waterfront Commons, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org/Departments/Waterfront/Community-Events/Screen-on-the-Green
11th Annual Migration Celebration, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This event for all ages encourages an appreciation for nature and fosters a respect for wildlife. Celebrate “Year of the Bird” with fun-filled activities and hands-on laboratory activities. Free. Green Cay Nature Center, 12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. pbcnature.com
Sensory Friendly Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Explore the museum in a sensory-modified supportive setting with limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments. Speak to various health professional such as occupational therapists. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org/programming/sensory-saturdays/
SwampFest Bluegrass Festival, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Grammy-nominated band Special Consensus, traditional Bluegrass band Kody Norris Show and local favorites Uproot Hootenanny will perform. Bring your own acoustic instrument to strum along. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. No outside food or drinks permitted. $12.95-$19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org/swampfest-bluegrass-festival.html
Camelot Days Medieval Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Explore a kingdom full of musicians, artisans, eateries, knights and jesters. Cheer for your favorite side at the living chess game, feast like a king on food and drink, shop for handcrafted treasures, and enjoy games, archery family-friendly shows and costume contests every day. Free kids craft area, knighting ceremony and medieval games. $3-$15. T-Y Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. camelotdays.com
Oceanfest, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate the ocean with fun activities, food and giveaways, plus mermaids and edible seaweed. Free. Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan St., Hollywood. facebook.com/events/2149761358435846/
Free Family Day at Perez Art Museum Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission the second Saturday of the month with activities for families from 1-4 p.m. Free. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. pamm.org
Diwali Festival of Lights, Saturday, 12-10 p.m. Enjoy authentic Indian delicacies, shopping for clothes and jewelry, entertainment and a folk dance competition at the Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. $10-12. irccflorida.com or 954-543-1539
Wilton Manors Hawaiian Festival, Saturday, 3-7 p.m. Get your leis and hula skirts ready for live music, hula performances, delicious Hawaiian food, games, vendors and more. Guests are invited to bring chairs, umbrellas and beach throws for a full day of island fun. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Free. Mickel Park, 2675 NW Seventh Ave., Wilton Manors. facebook.com/events/270935226874497/
Annual Tree Lighting, Saturday, 3-10 p.m. A holiday tradition returns with the annual tree lighting and first snowfall of the season at the CityPlace in West Palm Beach. Enjoy performances by dancers and the Palm Beach Symphony. At 6 p.m., Dance South Florida will present “Home for the Holidays” followed by the lighting of the 40-foot holiday tree and the season’s first snowfall. CityPlace, 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach. cityplace.com/holidays
Juana la Iguana, Saturday, 4 p.m. In this bilingual show, you and your preschoolers can see Tapirote the Pirate, Amazonas and Miguel come to life with beautiful costumes, magical puppets and enchanting music. $30. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Road, Boca Raton. bocablackbox.com
Dania After Dark, Saturday, 5-10 p.m. Monthly street festival takes place between First Street and Dania Beach Boulevard with art, music, food, vintage and culture. Pet-friendly. Free. City Hall, 100 W. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach. daniaafterdark.com
Boca Raton Light the Night, Saturday, 7 p.m. The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society hosts its annual Boca Raton Light the Night event. Enjoy a kids zone, food trucks, entertainment and more during this nighttime walk. Pets welcome. Free. Sunset Cove Amphitheater, 20405 Amphitheater Circle, Boca Raton. lls.org
Film@SRT: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” 8-10:30 p.m. Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to Isla Nublar and encounter frightening new breeds of dinosaurs in this action-packed sequel. Rated PG-13. Reserve free tickets at bit.ly/2NsEFfq. Free. Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami.
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, Sunday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Enjoy an authentic slice of Jamaica through food, music and cultural traditions. Multiple stages serve up entertainment, storytelling and other cultural traditions, and chefs and celebrities go head-to-head in competitions. $25-$125. Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84, Weston. jerkfestival.com
Jack Jack's Num Num Cookies Workshop (Ages 2-8 w/ Caregiver), Sunday, 10-11:30 a.m. Learn how to make Jack-Jack’s favorite Num Num Cookies and a handmade Berry Milkshake. $28 per child w/ one caregiver included. Registration required, space is limited. Taste Buds Kitchen, 14740 SW 26 St., Miami. tastebudskitchen.com/miamiwest/kids-cooking-classes/
Veterans Day in Surfside, Sunday, 10 a.m. Mayor Daniel Dietch will serve as master of ceremonies at the Annual Veterans Day ceremony. The event includes a Presentation of Colors, local scout groups and special guest speakers. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone welcome. Free. Veterans Park, 8791 Collins Avenue, Surfside. townofsurfsidefl.gov
Veterans Day Ceremony, Sunday, 10:30 a.m. Honor America's Veterans for their patriotism and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. Ceremony includes guest speakers, unveiling of Veterans' Honor Wall, and light refreshments. Free. Veterans' Memorial Park, 7825 Southgate Blvd., Tamarac. tamarac.org/231/Special-Events
Michael-Ann Russell JCC Open House, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free open house for all ages includes a Kids' Corner with bounce houses and face painting, Zumba, cycling, pilates, tennis, soccer, basketball and flag football clinics, art, shopping, dance, gymnastics and music performances and food. Free. Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Center, 18900 NE 25th Ave., North Miami Beach. marjcc.org/openhouse2018/
Subaru of Pembroke Pines Operation Kidsafe, Sunday, 12-3 p.m. Get your children fingerprinted and participate in clinics demonstrating car seat, bike, fire, water, sun and home safety. GiGi Diaz from 93.9 MIA will emcee the event. Free. Subaru of Pembroke Pines, Subaru of Pembroke Pines, 16100 Pines Blvd. sppkidsafe.com
Jungle Safari Family Pajama Party, Sunday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. A one-hour workshop of fun interactive activities to initiate creative play within families, geared for families with children ages 3-10, though activities for younger children will be provided. Pajama attire is requested. Free. Please RSVP by Friday to 954-987-8887. No electronic devices allowed. Brainchild Institute, 4350 Sheridan St., Suite 101, Hollywood. 954-987-8887
