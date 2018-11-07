What to do with the kids this weekend: Camelot Days, tree lighting, Veterans Day ceremonies

Veteran’s Day is here, and ceremonies are planned throughout the long weekend to honor veterans for their service to the country.

Also this weekend, Camelot Days brings medieval fun to T.Y. Park in Hollywood, several fests celebrate Greek and Jamaican cultures, and celebrations are planned at nature centers in two counties.

Our top picks for South Florida fun for families include the following:

Annual Fall Carnival, Thursday through Sunday. Rides, games, food and entertainment. $20-$30. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and School, 125 W. 45th St., Hialeah. icsmiami.org

Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel Wellington will host a Family Fun Night along with food trucks on Thursday night. Wellington will host a Family Fun Night along with food trucks on Thursday night. (Mike Stocker / Sun Sentinel)

Glow in the Park: Family Fun Night on Lake Wellington, Thursday, 4:30-7 p.m. Along with Wellington's weekly Thursday night Food Truck series at the Wellington Amphitheater, enjoy an ’80s music dance party, face painting, lawn games, inflatable skee ball, tropical slide, pumpkin painting and plaster crafts (while supplies last), fishing and Wellington's holiday food drive. There will be a laser light show after sunset. Free. Wellington Community Center, 12150 Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington. wellingtonfl.gov/Lakeside

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel Traditional Greek music and folk dancing will be presented at the Miami Greek Festival this weekend. Traditional Greek music and folk dancing will be presented at the Miami Greek Festival this weekend. (Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel)

Miami Greek Festival, Friday through Sunday. Celebrate Greek culture and the local community with traditional Greek music and folk dancing, kids' rides, traditional costumes, gyros and homemade pastries and wine tastings. St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 7901 N. Kendall Drive, Miami. facebook.com/StAndrewFl

Free Family Swim and Grand Opening Party, Friday and Saturday. Enjoy a free family swim 6:30-8 p.m. Friday at Goldfish Swim School in Pembroke Pines. The grand opening party 1-4 p.m. Saturday will have an open swim, raffles, face painting, arts & crafts, a photo booth, refreshments, and more. Goldfish Swim School, 9821 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. goldfishswimschool.com/pembroke-pines/

Seussical: The Musical, Friday through Sunday. Join Horton the Elephant, the Cat in the Hat and all of your favorite Dr. Seuss characters as they spring to life onstage. $10-$15. The Countess de Hoernle Theatre at Spanish River High School, 5100 Jog Road, Boca Raton. bit.ly/2yW2Deu

Food In Motion: Second Fridays, Friday, 5-11 p.m. Food market, food trucks, vegan options, gourmet baked goods and an open playground for kids. Bring a blanket or chairs. Free. Feldman Park, 310 NE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. foodtrucksfortlauderdale.com/food-motion-dark-green-market-artisan-food/

Marci Shatzman / Forum Publishing Group The Children's Science Explorium has a Friday night event for kids ages 7-10. The Children's Science Explorium has a Friday night event for kids ages 7-10. (Marci Shatzman / Forum Publishing Group)

Friday Night at the Museum, Friday, 6-9:30 p.m. It’s a night out without your parents. Enjoy exclusive exhibit access, a movie, and a fun hands-on science experiment for ages 7-10. Pre-registration required. $20-$25. Children’s Science Explorium, Sugar Sand Park, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. scienceexplorium.org

Screen on the Green, Friday, 7 p.m. Bring a blanket or a chair and purchase popcorn, snacks and beverages from the concession stand for the free movie, “Avengers: Infinity War.” Free. Waterfront Commons, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org/Departments/Waterfront/Community-Events/Screen-on-the-Green

File photo One of the walkways inside Green Cay Nature Center in Boynton Beach lets visitors get up close with wildlife. One of the walkways inside Green Cay Nature Center in Boynton Beach lets visitors get up close with wildlife. (File photo)

11th Annual Migration Celebration, Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This event for all ages encourages an appreciation for nature and fosters a respect for wildlife. Celebrate “Year of the Bird” with fun-filled activities and hands-on laboratory activities. Free. Green Cay Nature Center, 12800 Hagen Ranch Road, Boynton Beach. pbcnature.com

Sensory Friendly Saturday, 9-11 a.m. Explore the museum in a sensory-modified supportive setting with limited admission and sound and lighting adjustments. Speak to various health professional such as occupational therapists. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org/programming/sensory-saturdays/

SwampFest Bluegrass Festival, Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Grammy-nominated band Special Consensus, traditional Bluegrass band Kody Norris Show and local favorites Uproot Hootenanny will perform. Bring your own acoustic instrument to strum along. Lawn chairs and blankets welcome. No outside food or drinks permitted. $12.95-$19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org/swampfest-bluegrass-festival.html

The 10th Annual Camelot Days Medieval Festival opens in Hollywood. (Wayne K. Roustan)

Camelot Days Medieval Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Explore a kingdom full of musicians, artisans, eateries, knights and jesters. Cheer for your favorite side at the living chess game, feast like a king on food and drink, shop for handcrafted treasures, and enjoy games, archery family-friendly shows and costume contests every day. Free kids craft area, knighting ceremony and medieval games. $3-$15. T-Y Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood. camelotdays.com

Oceanfest, Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate the ocean with fun activities, food and giveaways, plus mermaids and edible seaweed. Free. Anne Kolb Nature Center, 751 Sheridan St., Hollywood. facebook.com/events/2149761358435846/

Free Family Day at Perez Art Museum Miami, Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission the second Saturday of the month with activities for families from 1-4 p.m. Free. Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. pamm.org