What to do with the kids: Day of the Dead, air show, family festivals

November arrives before the weekend does, but don’t put your costumes away just yet. The Day of the Dead is celebrated on Friday night with a street party and skeleton processional along the Riverfront in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Several cultural fests and carnivals are planned for the weekend, as well, plus museum exhibit openings, movies and more.

Our top picks for family fun for the weekend include the following:

St. Bernadette Family Festival, Thursday to Sunday. Carnival rides, games, live bands, food, vendors, silent auction, bingo on Sunday and more. Unlimited ride bracelets cost $20 per session. St. Bernadette Catholic Church and School, 7450 Stirling Road, Davie. facebook.com/events/258979701418898

2018 Miami International Children’s Film Festival, Thursday through Sunday. Culturally rich, entertaining and inexpensive family fun, the festival educates and entertains children and families. $5. Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave. gablescinema.com/programs/micff-2018/

North Miami Greek Food & Wine Festival, Friday through Sunday. Authentic Greek foods, live Greek music from Nikolas Band, Greek dancing, games, tours, bounce houses, and arts and crafts for kids. Foods include grilled octopus, grape leaves, pita sandwiches, fried cheese and more. Free. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12250 NW 2nd Ave, North Miami. annunciationmiami.org

The annual Florida Day of the Dead celebration in downtown Fort Lauderdale started with a skeleton processional along the Riverwalk, featuring costumed participants and giant puppets. The festivities continued at Revolution Live.

Florida Day of the Dead, Friday, 4-11 p.m. Enjoy talented, skull-inspired artists, mariachis, painted performers and enthusiastic, skeleton-clad revelers in the Calavaras in the Plaza at 4 p.m. in Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Enjoy live music, mask- and puppetmaking, and sugar-skull face painting for little ones, plus an ofrendas exhibition a few blocks west at the New River Inn. The Skeleton Processional begins at the plaza at 6:30 p.m. with giant puppets and mariachi musicians walking west along the Riverwalk to Southwest Third Avenue for the Muertos Street Festival. Enjoy folkloric dance and mariachi, art and crafts for sale in Revolution Live nightclub, and crafts and face painting at the Los Angelitos Village. dayofthedeadflorida.com

Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel Food trucks visit Flamingo Gardens every first Friday. Food trucks visit Flamingo Gardens every first Friday. (Michael Laughlin / Sun Sentinel)

First Friday Food Trucks, Friday, 5-9 p.m. DJ Anarchy spins tunes in the parking lot to accompany a lineup of local food trucks. Free. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. flamingogardens.org

Deck the Palms Holiday Market, Friday and Saturday. The Junior League of the Palm Beaches’ holiday shopping event supports local businesses and community programs. Free. Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.

Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome on the first and third Friday. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, the laser shows fuse music from some of the greatest artists of our time with old-school laser-light visuals. Music changes with each show. Check schedule for line-up. $8 - $10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org

Rock the Park, Free Concert Series, Friday, 7 p.m. Live music and food trucks starting at 6 p.m. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. Free. Plantation Central Park, 600 Central Park Drive, Plantation. Plantation.org

Sensory Saturdays: Special Exploration Hours, Saturday, 8-10 a.m. Families affected by the autism spectrum are invited to explore South Florida Science Center and Aquarium during a special morning visit from 8 to 10 a.m. Experience exhibits without heavy crowds and with softened general lighting and decreased noise level and visual stimulation. $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for seniors, $6.50 for children 3-12. South Florida Science Center, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach. SFScienceCenter.org

Sensory-Friendly Saturdays, Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Held the first Saturday of every month, this is an opportunity to explore the museum in a sensory-modified setting with sound and lighting adjustments. Free. Children’s Science Explorium at Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton. Science Explorium.org

Butterfly World has more than 10,000 butterflies on display along with tropical birds and more.

Butterfly World's Fluttering Fall Days, Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Come enjoy crafts, face painting, butterfly gardening info, even a butterfly-themed fall photo area, and walk through tropical flowering gardens in six giant-screened aviaries fluttering with 20,000 exotic butterflies from all over the world. $15. Butterfly World, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. butterflyworld.com/upcoming-events/

Fifth annual LagoonFest, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This free event shows what makes Lake Worth Lagoon a fantastic place to visit and a local treasure. Free. City of West Palm Beach, 101 S. Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. lagoonfest.com

Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. See the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 demonstration team, the U.S. Army parachute team The Golden Knights, and a variety of aircraft take to the skies above Homestead Air Reserve Base about 25 miles south of Miami at 360 Coral Sea Blvd., in Homestead. Free. wingsoverhomesteadarb.com

Redland Tropical Island Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy popular island dishes including jerk chicken, shrimp, fish, conch fritters, crab and so much more. Bring the family, listen to the unique sounds from Caribbean and enjoy family-friendly activities. $8. Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead. redlandfruitandspice.com

Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The Gold Coast Railroad Museum offers free admission. The museum houses 30 historic trains and features a number of displays that are interactive. The museum is located next to Zoo Miami. Train rides cost $5 to $12. Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. gcrm.org