What to do with the kids this weekend: Miami Book Fair, Puppet Festival, holiday parade

Families can share their love of reading when the Miami Book Fair opens its street carnival and Children’s Alley this weekend in downtown Miami, with lots of entertainment for kids and author panels.

The Broward County Fair also opens this weekend, starting Friday night with games, rides and carnival food at the Big Easy Casino in Hallandale Beach.

Tree lightings continue this weekend, as does Camelot Days in Hollywood, and the Holiday Fantasy of Lights opens its run with a Family Bike Night on Sunday.

Our picks for the top family events this weekend include the following:

Light Up Lauderdale - Get Lit, Thursday, 6-10 p.m. This annual event is the launch of a 10-week celebration of glittering holiday lights along the Riverwalk. Family-friendly event includes live holiday musical performances and Santa. Free. Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. goriverwalk.com/greater-fort-lauderdale-events/light-up-lauderdale

Broward County Fair, Friday through Dec. 2. Enjoy over 100 rides and games for all ages and families, plus fun food and prizes. $6-$30. Big Easy Casino, 831 N. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. browardfair.org/event/broward-county-fair/

Free Third Fridays at Miami Children's Museum, Friday, 4-8 p.m. Visitors can roam the museum for free. Please leave strollers at home or in the car. Free. Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami. miamichildrensmuseum.org

Santa's Arrival at Gardens Mall, Friday, 6-7 p.m. Santa arrives at the Grand Court with a marching band and many jolly characters. Enjoy a hot chocolate bar and more. Free. The Gardens Mall, 3101 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens. facebook.com/events/289810608293003/

Drive Thru Holiday Light Show, Friday through Sunday through Jan. 6, 6-10 p.m. Enjoy the lights during the inaugural Lights 4 Hope show. $12 per vehicle. Okeeheelee Park, 7715 Forrest Hill Blvd, West Palm Beach. facebook.com/events/190590608507657/

Miami Book Fair Street Carnival and Children’s Alley, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be music, singing and dancing on the Once Upon A Time Stage and pop-up fun rooms with music, crafts, art, storytelling, presentations and a circus for kids. Author panels are also scheduled throughout both days. $5-$8, ages 12 and under free. Miami-Dade College, Wolfson Campus, downtown Miami. miamibookfair.com

StoryBook Festival, ​​Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Celebrate the magic of Mary Poppins with a free day of storybook characters such as Bad Kitty, Word Girl and Clifford the Big Red Dog, plus magic, music and more with the theme "Let's Go Fly a Kite" from the Mary Poppins movie. The first 1,000 kids will receive a free book and enjoy arts and crafts, storytelling, food trucks, free face painting and a Storybook Parade (costumes encouraged). Southwest Regional Library, 16835 Sheridan St., Pembroke Pines. broward.org/Library/Events/Pages/StoryBookFestival.aspx

North Pole Pajama Party, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wear pajamas to the Museum of Discovery and Science to enjoy a Holiday Science Show, cupcake decorating, hot chocolate, and holiday activity stations such as elf ice cream, edible train design and mapping the North Pole. The party includes a showing of “The Polar Express” in IMAX with Laser. Guests are welcome to enjoy the rest of the day at the museum at 401 SW 2nd St. in Fort Lauderdale. mods.org

Annual Family Health & Wellness Fair, Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. A day of family activities includes 40-yard dashes, punt, pass and kick competitions, three-legged races, complimentary food and drinks, giveaways and prizes. Also meet local wellness vendors. Open to the public. Free. YMCA of the Palm Beaches, 2085 S. Congress Ave, West Palm Beach. ymcapalmbeaches.org

Family Fun Puppet Festival, Saturday, 10 a.m. Enjoy strolling hand puppeteers, stilt-walkers, art activities, food vendors and unique puppets work of art, plus a shadow puppet show and Handmade Puppet Dream by Heather Henson. Inside, make your own creative puppet. Free. Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar. mccpuppetfest.eventbrite.com

"Miracle on 136th Street" Holiday Parade, Saturday, 1-7 p.m. Enjoy a parade filled with music from local marching bands, holiday-themed floats, bag pipers, stilt walkers, junkanoos, community groups and characters. The fun continues with live entertainment and musical performances every hour. Countdown with Santa in Center Court at 7 p.m. for the snowfall finale. Before the parade, meet Ron Magill and creatures from Zoo Miami at 11 a.m. at Columbia Sportswear. The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami. bit.ly/2qIxfM0

Santa's Arrival at Aventura Mall, Saturday, 5-6 p.m. University of Miami’s Frost School of Music will kick off the festivities with music from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker at 5 p.m., followed by a parade featuring Santa’s helpers to the Santa Set by the Apple store. Free. Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura. aventuramall.com

Hoffman's Chocolates opens its 28th Annual Winter Wonderland, Saturday, 6-10 p.m. The Winter Wonderland opens along with the Panthers in Palm Beach Ice Skating Rink and a new Santa’s Village, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Free. Hoffman's Chocolates, 5190 Lake Worth Road, Palm Beach. hoffmans.com/Articles.asp?ID=260

Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and First Snowfall, Saturday, 7 p.m. The fun begins at 4 p.m. with dance performances, strolling entertainers and live music. Guests will enjoy a special “Light Up the Holidays” performance by Dance South Florida and experience Doral’s first snowfall. Free. CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral. cityplacedoral.com