What to do with the kids this weekend: Lights, cameras (for Santa) and dog-surfing action

Thanksgiving marks open season on holiday decorations, and this week includes the opening of four large light shows in South Florida: Tradewinds Park’s Holiday Fantasy of Light, Fairchild Garden’s NightGarden, Zoo Lights Miami and Mounts’ Garden of Lights.

Downtown Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale Beach plan lighting ceremonies on Wednesday, Bayfront Park has an event Friday, and Palm Beach’s Downtown at the Gardens and Miami Lakes’ Main Street light up Saturday.

Also this weekend, Frost Science plans science circus shows, the Panthers host the Winterfest Family Fun Day, and dogs take to the water in the Surf Dog Classic on Sunday.

Our picks for the top family events for the long holiday weekend include the following:

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Tradewind Park's Holiday Fantasy of Lights is open through Jan. 1. Tradewind Park's Holiday Fantasy of Lights is open through Jan. 1. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Holiday Fantasy of Lights, Wednesday through Jan. 1, 6-10 p.m. This spectacular drive-through holiday lighting event features three miles of animated holiday displays and illuminated trees, including new creations by Brandano Displays. Open 6-10 p.m. nightly, including holidays. $17 per car, $12 on value nights. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. holidaylightsdrivethru.com

Light Up Downtown Boca Holiday Festival, Wednesday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will include free carnival rides, an artificial ice rink, the world’s largest snowman, Santa’s Circus variety show, carolers, stilt walkers, aerial performances, letters to Santa station, photos with Santa ($5 each), carnival food for purchase, and the ceremonial lighting of the city’s tree. Free. Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. myboca.us

James Argyropoulos / Courtesy Olas is the centerpiece for the city of Fort Lauderdale's 'Light Up The Beach.' Olas is the centerpiece for the city of Fort Lauderdale's 'Light Up The Beach.' (James Argyropoulos / Courtesy)

Light Up The Beach Fort Lauderdale, Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. See the illumination of more than 50,000 holiday lights along the picturesque beachfront and the return of “Olas,” the wildly popular larger-than-life 20-foot Beach Snowman at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. Highlights include performances by the Yuletide Carolers, jazz saxophonist Randy Corinthian, the Fort Lauderdale Symphonic Winds, plus a kids zone with Santa, inflatables, slides, pony rides and more. Free. The Hub on Fort Lauderdale Beach, 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd. facebook.com/events/802894573238369/

Polar Express Train Rides, Friday through Sunday. Enjoy performances by dancing chefs and carolers as well as treats including hot chocolate and cookies onboard trains in Fort Lauderdale and Miami. Brightline’s Polar Express ($50-$65) departs Saturday and Sunday from Brightline's Fort Lauderdale Station, 101 NW Second Ave. (ftlthepolarexpressride.com). Gold Coast’s Polar Express ($34.97-$99.97, plus fees) departs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Gold Coast Railroad Museum, 12450 SW 152nd St. in Miami. (goldcoastrailroadmuseum.org/the-polar-express-train-ride)

HYPNOX / Science Circus: The Physics of Fun Science Circus: The Physics of Fun (HYPNOX /)

Science Circus: The Physics of Fun, Friday to Sunday. Comic and science educator Rhys Thomas will host his popular live show at Frost Science, blending science, comedy and circus acts while exploring Newtonian physics. Be prepared for a surprising and thrilling exploration into gravity, gyroscopes and more through bowling ball juggling, glass bowl spinning and other acro-balance show acts. Shows will take place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily. Included with museum admission. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. Frostscience.org

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel NightGarden runs through Jan. 6 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami. NightGarden runs through Jan. 6 at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Miami. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

NightGarden, Friday through Jan. 6. This immersive display includes glowing neon lights, talking trees, fairies and illuminated mazes across 23 acres, plus a million “orchids” and illusions of 10,000 butterflies. Hours are 6-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. $20-$28. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables. thenightgarden.com

handout Miami Zoo Lights Miami Zoo Lights (handout)

Zoo Lights Miami, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 29, 7-10 p.m. The 750-acre Zoo Miami opens at night during the holiday season with music and 1 million bright, animal-shaped lights and tree lights. Free Snowman's River boat rides included with admission. Guests can also take photos with Santa, buy hot chocolate and cookies and shop in the gift shop. Open 7-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays with special themes each week, such as PJs Night, Superhero Night, Ugly Sweater Night and more. $15.95 for ages 3 and up. Early bird tickets are $10 online at zoomiami.org. Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152 St., Miami. zoomiami.org

Downtown Delray Beach Art Festival, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Juried art festival of hand-crafted artwork including glass, photography, painting, mixed media, fiber, jewelry and much more. Free. Atlantic Ave in Delray Beach. artfestival.com/festivals/downtown-delray-beach-thanksgiving-weekend-art-festival

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in Concert, Saturday. Get ready to fight a dragon, swim with merpeople, and find out who put Harry’s name in the Goblet of Fire. CineConcerts is inviting fans back to the Wizarding World for an evening of music and magic. $39-$109. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami. arshtcenter.org

Handout 'The Polar Express' In IMAX 'The Polar Express' In IMAX (Handout)

North Pole Pajama Party & The Polar Express, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:55 p.m. Enjoy a Holiday Science Show, cupcake decorating, hot chocolate, and holiday activity stations such as elf ice cream making, an edible train design workshop and mapping the North Pole. Children are encouraged to wear their pajamas or elf costumes. After the party, see “The Polar Express” in 3D IMAX, then spend the rest of the day exploring the museum exhibits and science playground. $25-$30. Museum of Science and Discovery, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. mods.org

34th Annual Main Street Festival of Lights, Saturday, 5-9 p.m. Enjoy the lighting of Main Street with Santa, DJs, photo stations, entertainment, characters, and free activities for children. Free. 6709 Main Street, Miami Lakes. mainstreetmiamilakes.com