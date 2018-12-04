What to do with the kids this weekend: Candy Cane Parade, Santa, holiday events

Candy Cane Parade, Saturday, 7 p.m. This year’s parade theme, “Celebrating Our Seas,” is sure to inspire many creative and colorful floats. The parade begins at Missouri Street and will head south along the Broadwalk to Harrison Street. Parade attendees can look forward to candy canes and peppermint flavored salt water taffy. hollywoodfl.org

Children's Holiday in the Pines, Thursday, 7-9 p.m. The City of Pembroke Pines kicks off its annual holiday season by celebrating young artists. Activities include entertainment, art show, holiday treats, snow and a visit from Santa. Free. Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. www.ppines.com

Light up Cooper City, Friday, 6-9 p.m. Enjoy lights, youth performances, bounce houses, train rides, craft fair, children's activities and photos with Santa. Free. Memorial Park, located between City Hall and the Community Center, Cooper City. coopercityfl.org

Daisy's Holiday Shop, Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Kids can do their holiday shopping while raising money for homeless pets. All gifts for purchase are between $1- $10. Free. Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. humanebroward.com

Holidays Around the World, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Children will enjoy hot cocoa, listen to holiday stories, decorate gingerbread cookies and create festive hand-painted cards. All materials provided and no prior experience is required. Ages 6 years and older, and guardians must be present. Free. The Frank Art Gallery, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. thefrankgallery.org

Holiday Fun Day, Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Interactive fun and games for kids, 40+ exhibitors, festive music, face painters, on-stage performances, fire truck rides, surprise character visits and more. Santa Claus will be available starting at noon for pictures with the entire family. Free. Promenade at Coconut Creek, 4443 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. promenadeatcoconutcreek.com

“How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the Water, Saturday. Enjoy the holiday classic while floating on a tube. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.; movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Family & pet-friendly, bring your own chair or blankets. BG Oleta River Outdoor Adventure, 3400 NE 163rd St., Miami Beach. fareharbor.com/bgoletariveroutdoor

Seasons Greetings Holiday Parade, Saturday, 6-9 p.m. The theme this year is Seas & Greetings with more than 70 entries to celebrate the holidays. Free. Delray Beach Parks & Recreation, 50 NW First Ave., Delray Beach. https://www.facebook.com/events/158981391714220/

Tri-Rail's Winter Wonderland Celebration, Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate the season with 20 tons of snow at Tri-Rail’s Winter Wonderland celebration. Guests will enjoy bounce houses, food trucks, face painting, cookie decorating, a coloring station, holiday carolers and more. Adults $5, children under five are free. Check website for train departure locations and times. tri-rail.com/winter-wonderland

Santa's Flight Academy (Sensory-Sensitive), Sunday, 9:30-11 a.m. Dolphin Mall will host a toned-down visit with Santa for children with autism and other special needs at Santa’s Flight Academy holiday set. Families can pre-register online to help expedite the process. Free. Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. shopdolphinmall.com/events/directory

