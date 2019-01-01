What to do with the kids this weekend: LEGOmania, Mac Attack Challenge, Pet Playdate

Happy New Year!

Ring in the first weekend of 2019 with our top picks for family-friendly events.

Kids Coloring Corner, Wednesday - Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

For kids in grades K-5. Stop by the coloring corner filled with crayons and fun design pagers to color and create your own work of art. Free. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. (KidSpace, 3rd Floor) Call 561-868-7703 for more information. wpbcitylibrary.org

Family Seagrass Adventure, Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Drag a net in the seagrass and who knows what you may come up with. There's sea life of all shapes and sizes living in the seagrass right outside our doors. Your naturalist guide will identify each species, making sure everyone gets a good look-see before gently releasing the catch. $15. Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, 6767 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne. Visit the event page for more information.

Candy Cane Wonderland, Wednesday-Saturday, 12:15-4:15 p.m.

Paid admission includes: Hot chocolate, candy canes, snowfall and sleigh rides. Adults: $10.50 admission, $4 skate rental. Children 5 & younger: $8.50 with skates. Call the front office to confirm times. Panthers Ice Den, 3299 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. panthersiceden.com

Free First Saturday at Gold Coast Railroad Museum, Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy trains, history, food and fun. Home to over 40 historic railcars, the museum also houses a model train room and numerous interactive displays. Free. 12450 SW 152nd St., Miami. goldcoastrailroadmuseum.org

LEGOmania, Thursday, 1-4:30 p.m.

Families with kids of all ages can join us for an afternoon of LEGO fun. Become a LEGO engineer, create a LEGO masterpiece, do a craft or play with giant blocks during this self-led, drop-in program. Free. Mandel Public Library, 411 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. (KidSpace, 3rd Floor) wpbcitylibrary.org

Courtesy/The Humane Society of Broward County Kids will get a chance to snuggle with pets during Pet Playdate Camp at Humane Society of Broward County. Kids will get a chance to snuggle with pets during Pet Playdate Camp at Humane Society of Broward County. (Courtesy/The Humane Society of Broward County)

Pet Playdate Camp at the Humane Society of Broward County, Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Kids, ages 7-12, will spend time with and learn about dogs, cats and other pets. Also, animal-themed games and activities. $70, includes pizza for lunch. Questions? Please email cneff@hsbroward.com. Humane Society of Broward County, 2070 Griffin Road, Fort Lauderdale. humanebroward.com



Laser Fridays, Friday, 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Get ready to rock under the Frost Planetarium’s 67-foot dome. From Pink Floyd to Daft Punk, and from Beyonce to the Beatles, enjoy some of the greatest artists with old-school laser light visuals. $8 - $10. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org

Sign up for South Florida Parenting's FREE newsletter »

Home Depot Kids Workshop, Saturday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Once your project is built, your child can customize it with paint and stickers. All kids get to keep their craft, receive a certificate of achievement, a Workshop Apron, and a commemorative pin. Free. Home Depot stores, throughout South Florida. homedepot.com

Mac Attack Challenge Workshop, Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Calling all chefs! Put your culinary creativity to the test and battle your friends to a Mac Attack Challenge. Experiment with flavors, ingredients and textures as we create delicious melt-in-your-mouth Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potato Fries and oh-so-good custom Cookies. This class is designed for kids and parents to cook together. $45. Taste Buds Kitchen, 147460 SW 26th St., Miami. tastebudskitchen.com

» Have an event you want to share? Add it to our free calendar

editor@sfparenting.com, Facebook @SouthFloridaParenting or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events