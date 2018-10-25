Get a jump on Halloween at these kid-friendly events

Looking to get in some Halloween fun before the big night of trick-or-treating on Oct. 31?

Several events on the eve of Halloween can get your kids in the mood for spooky fun.

Delray Marketplace Trick-Or-Treat, Monday, 5:30-8 p.m. Children 10 and under can score free pumpkins along with with crafts, balloon twisting, face painting and more at the Delray Marketplace, 14851 Lyons Road, Delray Beach. Free. delraymarket.com

Make Spooky Slime, Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. School-aged kids and teens are invited to make slime at the North Lauderdale Saraniero Library, 6901 Kimberly Blvd. in North Lauderdale. Call 954-357-6660.

Halloween Family Night, Tuesday, 4-8 p.m. In the Game at Sawgrass Mills, formerly known as Gameroom Sawgrass, invites families for a night of games and prizes. Free goodie bags (while supplies last) include treats and a free play card. Kids 12 and under in costumes receive 100 prize tickets, and guests can get a Halloween Happenings Play Card with 1 hour of play, 100 game credits and a game of mini bowling for $20. The Johnny Rockets next door will offer Monster Mash Meals with a burger, fries and milkshake for $10.99 (plus tax and tip). In the Game is at The Oasis at Sawgrass Mills, 2608 Sawgrass Mills Circle in Sunrise. RSVP recommended at 954-845-8740, ext. 103.

Capital Gazette/ Justin Kase Get all your candy in one place at a trunk or treat. Get all your candy in one place at a trunk or treat. (Capital Gazette/ Justin Kase)

Texas Roadhouse Miramar Trunk or Treat, Tuesday, 5-9 p.m. Miramar businesses and organizations will pass out candy while kids enjoy face painting, a cotton candy machine, a balloon artist and a costume contest at 7 p.m. The first 100 kids will receive a trick-or-treat goodie bag along with a free kids meal for their next visit to Texas Roadhouse Miramar, 3241 SW 160th Ave, Miramar. Free. facebook.com/events/324286545008980/?ti=ia

Pictures with the Peanuts Gang are free at Bass Pro Shops during the Great Pumpkin Celebration. Pictures with the Peanuts Gang are free at Bass Pro Shops during the Great Pumpkin Celebration.

Great Pumpkin Celebration at Bass Pro Shops, Monday and Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. Get a free 4x6 photograph with the Peanuts Gang, plus make a free bat crafts. The celebration goes on Halloween night, too, from 4 to 8 p.m. with free photos, crafts, cookie decorating, trick-or-treating and a costume parade. Bass Pro Shops are located in Miami and Dania Beach. basspro.com/shop/en/halloween-event

Halloween Carnival, Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Ages 3-9 are invited for games, fun and candy at the South Regional/Broward College Library, 7300 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines. Call 954-201-8825.

Pembroke Pines Boo-ville, Tuesday, 6-9 p.m. Bring a decorated pumpkin to win prizes in three categories: scariest, funniest and most creative. Costumes are encouraged for all with a pumpkin patch with hidden prizes, movies, a costume contest, trick-or-treat stations, arts and crafts. Admission and parking are free at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2116 or ppines.com/specialevents

