Living large: JetBoo House to give out full-size candy in Boca Raton

JetBlue Airways is handing out full-size, peanut-free candy at its JetBoo House in Boca Raton this Halloween to promote its unlimited snacks and sodas on JetBlue flights.

Trick-or-treaters can stop by the JetBoo House in Lake Wyman Park, 1500 NE Fifth Ave., in Boca Raton, for free, full-size candy including Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars, KitKat, Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Swedish Fish, Dots and Skittles.

The JetBoo House is open 3-8 p.m. on Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged for trick-or-treaters, but not required. Each trick-or-treater will get to pick their one favorite candy, while supplies last.

For flyers, JetBlue is offering full-size Twizzlers and Starburst onboard its flights on Oct. 31.

For more information, visit blog.jetblue.com/jetboo/.

