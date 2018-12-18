South Florida mini camps and winter break activities for kids

It’s 10 minutes into your kid’s winter break and they’re already bored. Sound familiar?
With two weeks off from school, most parents struggle with how to keep the little ones occupied — especially if they’re stuck working.
Many cities, counties, zoos, museums and after-care programs offer mini camps during the break. Here are just a few:
Palm Beach County
Sea Turtle Savers
Loggerhead Marinelife Center, 14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach, 561-627-8280, marinelife.org
Your aspiring scientist will enjoy a full-immersion marine science experience. Participants will learn about the journey of sea turtle patients through and about conservation tools. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $60 per day.
South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Holiday Camps
4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, 561-832-1988, sfsciencecenter.org
Age of Extinction (Ages 4-12) Journey back in time and explore how dinosaurs lived, where they went, and which are alive today. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $140 member/$155 non-member.
Holiday C.A.D. (Ages 7-14) Artistry in the digital world takes on a whole new form as campers dive into a winter wonderland of technological joy and cheer. Mold digital snowflakes and design holiday hardware. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $170 member/$185 non-member.
Sub-zero Space (Ages 4-12) Outer space may have plenty of stars, but it’s not as hot as you think. Explore the frigid frontier using liquid nitrogen, dry ice and experiment with a vacuum chamber. Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $140 member/$155 non-member.
MinecraftEDU: Baby It’s Code Outside (Ages 7-14) Explore the familiar blocky world with some unfamiliar winter twists such as snowing chickens, minecart sledding, and ice orbs that can instantly freeze water, all changed with the power of coding. Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $170 member/$185 non-member.
Virtually Impossible (Ages 7-14) Immerse yourself in the digital world of virtual reality. Design your own virtual landscape, then travel inside and look around as if you were actually there. Camp is on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $55 member/$60 non-member.
Aquatic Winter Break
YMCA of the Palm Beaches, 2085 S. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-968-9622, ymcapalmbeaches.org
Get your child active and involved during winter break. The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has an indoor heated swimming pool always at 86 degrees. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4. Call for times and cost.
Winter Break Workshop
Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-394-2626, showtimeboca.com
Your child will spend their break singing, acting, dancing and performing. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 4. Extended hours available. Winter camp theme this year is Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. Campers will learn songs, scenes and choreography from the movie. $195 per week; $375 for both weeks. There is a 20% sibling discount.
Winter Break Camp
West Jupiter Recreation Center, 6401 Indiantown Road, Jupiter, 561-694-5430, discover.pbcgov.org
Children, ages 5-12, may participate. Camp is hosted Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early bird and late bird times are available. $140/participant or $35 per participant per day fee.
Jr. Winter Olympics
Sandhill Crane Golf Club, 11401 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-630-1160, pbgfl.com
Your little Olympian (ages 4-13) can hone their golf skills and then compete for a medal. A ceremony will present campers with their hard-earned prize. Parents have two weeks to choose from. Week One takes place on Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Week Two takes place Jan. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fees range between $150-300.
Camp Shalom Winter Break Camp
Mandal JCC, 5221 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-712-5200, pbg.jcconline.com
Two weeks of fun including theme days, swimming, art, sports and field trips. Camp runs Dec. 24-Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $70 per day. Before and after care are available. There is also a special needs camp – Tikvah Winter Break Camp – running during the same time. Cost is $75 per day.
Camp Boca
City of Boca Raton, 150 Crawford Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-393-7888, myboca.us
Your child will enjoy days filled with fun activities. Camp runs select dates from Dec. 24-31 and Jan. 2-7. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees range from $42-59 per day.
My Gym Winter Camp
3755 Military Trail, Suite B10, Jupiter, 561-575-2434, mygym.com/jupiter
Enroll your child in a half-day or full day of games, relays, songs, dances, zip line, rock climbing, gymnastics and sports. Ages 3-10 are welcome at the camp, which runs Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The camp costs $40 per three-hour session.
Winter Break Social Skills Group
Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-347-3900, sugarsandpark.org
Kids (ages 4-15) will partake in activities while practicing social interaction and communication skills. Activities will be conducted by therapists and include yoga, making snow, winter songs, snowman contest and more. Sessions are held Jan. 2-4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $60 per session.
Sugar Sand Park Winter Break Specialty Programs
Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-347-3900, sugarsandpark.org
Fun & Fitness (Ages 5-11) Sport games, hip hop dance, gymnastics, arts & crafts, theater games, and more. Camp runs Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Cost per day: $65 resident/$81.25 non-resident or $180 resident/$225 non-resident for all four days.
Kidnastics (Ages 5-11) Aerobics, relay activities, an obstacle course, and outside activities. Camp is on Dec. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: $45 resident/$56.25 non-resident.
Bright & Smart Coding, Robotics & Engineering (Ages 7-14) Students will design, create, and code to communicate with computers to program their own animations. Lego bricks, 3D printers, and laptop computers will help to teach engineering skills. Camp runs on Dec. 24, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost per session: $75 resident/$93.75 non-resident.
Drama Kids (Ages 6-13) Students learn acting and confidence-building skills with fun activities. Silent scenes, improvisations, mini-scripts, and theater games. Camp runs on Dec. 26-28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $180 resident/$225 non-resident.
Ooey Gooey Mad Science Slime Day (Ages 6-11) Children will combine polymers, study matter, and test formulas to find the best sticky substance. Camp runs on Dec. 27 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $80 resident/$100 non-resident
Zap! Electricity Day (Ages 6-11) Explore the world of electricity with hands-on experiments. Play with static electricity, explore a tesla coil, and complete simple and complex circuits. Camp runs on Dec. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $80 resident/$100 non-resident
Curtain Call: 4 Days of Theatre Fun! (Ages 6-15) Four days jam packed with skits, theatre games, acting, music, and more. Class runs on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2-4 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost for four days is $250 residents/$312.50 non-residents.
Animal Adventures Day Camp
Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, 1801 N. Ocean Blvd., Boca raton, 561-544-8605, gumbolimbo.org
Children (Grades 3-5) will learn about the ocean. Themed-days include Shark Science, Animal Anomalies and Sensational Sea Turtles. Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 8:30 a.m.–noon. Cost per day: $25 member/$30 non-member.
Winter Break Camp
Kids Choice Sports, Dance and Fitness, 6500 W. Rogers Circle, Boca Raton, 561-998-4225, gokidschoice.com
Campers will participate in a variety of games, art and crafts, free play, movies, sports, gymnastics and more. Early drop off and late pick ups are available. Camp runs Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 2-7. Cost: $308.70 half day/$396.90 full day.
Lake Worth Playhouse Winter Break Camp
713 Lake Ave., Lake Worth, 561-586-6410, lakeworthplayhouse.org
Death Aboard the Duchess - A Murder Mystery is a week-long winter camp for children ages 8 to 14. This short, simple mystery features engaging characters and fun twists. Camp runs Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The performance takes place on Saturday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. Cost is $240 and $216 for siblings.
Broward County
Camp Discovery
Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-713-0930, mods.org
Museum of Discovery and Science offers campers three options of winter camps: one-day Winter Wonderland camp (Dec. 24), three-day Museum Explorers camp (Dec. 26-18), and five-day Ecosystem Voyagers camp (Dec. 31-Jan. 4). All day camps include an IMAX film adventure. Fees range from $50-$225 depending on camp choice.
City of Fort Lauderdale Winter Break Camps
Multiple park locations, 954-828-7275, fortlauderdale.gov/parks
Eight fun-filled days of activities including arts and crafts, fitness, field trips, team sports and more. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cost: $180 resident/$270 non-resident.
Winter Wonderland Art Camp
Coral Springs Museum of Art, 2855a Coral Springs Drive, Suite A, Coral Springs, 954-340-5000, coralspringsmuseum.org
Winter Wonderland is a special themed art camp, where kids (ages 6-13) will draw, paint and sculpt to create something new. Camp runs in two sessions – Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 – from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost: $165 member/$180 non-member.
Camp Live Oak
Two locations: Birch State Park in Fort Lauderdale and Dr. von Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park in Dania Beach, campliveoakfl.com
Activities include sports, arts and crafts, swimming, hiking, archery, hands-on science activities and more. Camp runs Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The camp offers a $65 daily rate or weekly rates of $250 (week 1) and $310 (week 2). Sibling discounts are available.
City of Miramar Winter Camp
Multiple camp locations, 954-602-4780, miramarfl.gov
Campers will enjoy days of fun-filled activities that include a variety of sports, field trips, arts & crafts, games and more. Camp runs Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.Cost: $72 per week residents/$86 per week non-residents.
Tigertail Lake Recreational Center
580 Gulf Stream Way, Dania Beach, 954-201-4500, tigertaillake.com
Pack up the kids and head out for some outdoor fun. The center offers an 8,000 square foot inflatable water obstacle course, windsurfing, kayaking, canoeing and stand-up paddle boarding on its five-acre lake.
Twisters Holiday Camp
American Twisters, 6805 Lyons Technology Circle, Coconut Creek, 954-725-9199, americantwisters.com
Children will enjoy winter-themed gymnastics, games, movies and arts & crafts in a 15,000 square foot facility. There’s even a castle and bounce house. Camp is hosted on Dec. 24, 26, 27, 28 and 31. Parents have a variety of camp times and rates to choose from.
Jr. Chef Camp
Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St., Miramar, 954-883-6800, miramarfl.gov
Winter Jr. Chef Camp takes participants on a journey to become culinary giants. Camp runs Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $80 per week resident/$95 per week non-resident.
Kids Day Off
Cooper City Community Center, 9000 SW 50th Place, Cooper City, 954-434-4300, coopercityfl.org
Campers participate in indoor and outdoor games, crafts, field trips and more. Only available to Cooper City residents. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $25 per day.
JCC Mini Winter Camps
Nina & Louis Silverman Campus, 5850 S. Pine Island Road, Davie, 954-434-0499, dpjcc.org
David Posnack JCC offers two camps – a variety camp and a sports camp. Arts & crafts, cooking, dancing, sports and swimming will be enjoyed by the variety campers while the sports campers will learn or improve in basketball or karate. Week one of the camp runs Dec. 24, 26-28 and week two runs Dec. 31, Jan 2-4. All dates are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Prices range from $55-$70 a day. Weekly rates are available.
Lauderhill Winter Break Camp
Register at Veterans Park, 7600 NW 50th St., Lauderhill, 954-572-1459, lauderhill-fl.gov
Children will participate in a variety of activities, adventures and trips including Xtreme Action Park, Miami Seaquarium and Off The Wall Trampoline. Camp dates run Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2-4 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Daily rate: $25 residents/$40 non-residents.
Young at Art Winter Day Camp
751 SW 121st Ave., Davie, 954-424-0085, youngatartmuseum.org
Kiddies will work on their creative abilities and participate in art activities, interactive workshops with professional artists, outdoor play days, movie days and more. Camp runs Dec. 24, 26-28, 31 and Jan. 2-4 with a different theme each day. The day runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and costs $55 per day for members and $60 per day for non-members.
Holiday Hours at Xtreme Action Park
5300 Powerline Road, Fort Lauderdale, 954-491-6265, xtremeactionpark.com
With more than 220,000 square-feet of attractions, children will have plenty to keep them busy over the winter break. Indoor go karting, roller skating, arcade, escape rooms, ropes course and more. Xtreme Action Park is open later during the winter holiday break which means more fun!
Miami-Dade County
Frost Science Winter Break Camp
1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-434-9600, frostscience.org
Open to children in grades K-5, campers will kick off the new year with amazing experiments, discoveries and investigations during this week-long camp. Camp runs Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $238 members/$280 non-members.
Miami Children’s Museum Winter Camp
980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami, 305-373-5437, miamichildrensmuseum.org
Winter Camp will include art, music, and drama activities like costume and prop design, improv exercises, theatrical games, script reading, song and more. The two weeks will culminate in a stage production and performance by the campers. Camp runs on selective dates from Dec. 24-Jan. 4. Cost: $165 per week for members/$185 per week for non-members.
Miami Heat Winter Camp
Ransom Everglades Midde School, 2045 S. Bayshore Drive, Coconut Grove, nba.com/heat/heatcamp
Campers will participate in a variety of competitions, fundamental drills, and games. One day out of the week, a current or past Heat player will visit camp, take pictures and sign autographs with the kids.Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Cost is $250.
Deering Estate at Cutler
16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami, 305-235-1668, deeringestate.org
The Deering Estate offers two sessions of Winter Camp for children, ages 6-14. Week one, Dec. 26-28, offers campers the chance to hike, explore and learn about South Florida's native plants and animals. Week two, Jan. 2-4, gives the kids an opportunity to discover the mysteries of the Deering Estate and its past. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and cost is $120 per week.
Winter Camp at Zoo Miami
12400 SW 152nd St., Miami, 305-255-5551, zoomiami.org
Have you ever wondered how animals get through the winter? Kids, ages 4-12, can find out. Camp runs Dec. 26-Jan. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Free aftercare is available until 5:30 p.m. Weekly cost: $144 members/$180 non-members.
Miami EcoAdventures Winter Camps
Camp Manatee, Greynolds Park Boathouse, 305-944-6111
Camp Black Bear, A.D. Barnes Nature Center, 305-662-4124
Adventures let your child explore the wild side of the parks in this nature-based camp packed with fun and educational programming. Campers will perform scientific experiments, go on environmental field trips, and play sports. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost is $100 per week.
City Trekker Camps at Coral Gables Museum
285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, 305-603-8067, coralgablesmuseum.org
Holiday-themed activities are available for children ages 5-12 including making crafts and playing games.Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $45 per day for members/$55 per day for non-members. Weekly rates are available.
Camp Seaquarium
Miami Seaquarium, 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, 305-361-5705, miamiseaquarium.com
Winter camp will include fun-filled days of education and conservation, animal interactions, shows, field and art activities, a souvenir water bottle, snack and a camp T-shirt. Camp runs Dec. 24, 28-28 and Dec. 31, Jan. 2-4.