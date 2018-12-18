South Florida mini camps and winter break activities for kids

It’s 10 minutes into your kid’s winter break and they’re already bored. Sound familiar?

With two weeks off from school, most parents struggle with how to keep the little ones occupied — especially if they’re stuck working.

Many cities, counties, zoos, museums and after-care programs offer mini camps during the break. Here are just a few:

Palm Beach County

Sea Turtle Savers

Loggerhead Marinelife Center, 14200 U.S. Highway 1, Juno Beach, 561-627-8280, marinelife.org

Your aspiring scientist will enjoy a full-immersion marine science experience. Participants will learn about the journey of sea turtle patients through and about conservation tools. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $60 per day.

South Florida Science Center and Aquarium Holiday Camps

4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, 561-832-1988, sfsciencecenter.org

Age of Extinction (Ages 4-12) Journey back in time and explore how dinosaurs lived, where they went, and which are alive today. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $140 member/$155 non-member.

Holiday C.A.D. (Ages 7-14) Artistry in the digital world takes on a whole new form as campers dive into a winter wonderland of technological joy and cheer. Mold digital snowflakes and design holiday hardware. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $170 member/$185 non-member.

Sub-zero Space (Ages 4-12) Outer space may have plenty of stars, but it’s not as hot as you think. Explore the frigid frontier using liquid nitrogen, dry ice and experiment with a vacuum chamber. Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $140 member/$155 non-member.

MinecraftEDU: Baby It’s Code Outside (Ages 7-14) Explore the familiar blocky world with some unfamiliar winter twists such as snowing chickens, minecart sledding, and ice orbs that can instantly freeze water, all changed with the power of coding. Camp runs Jan. 2-4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $170 member/$185 non-member.

Virtually Impossible (Ages 7-14) Immerse yourself in the digital world of virtual reality. Design your own virtual landscape, then travel inside and look around as if you were actually there. Camp is on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $55 member/$60 non-member.

Aquatic Winter Break

YMCA of the Palm Beaches, 2085 S. Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-968-9622, ymcapalmbeaches.org

Get your child active and involved during winter break. The YMCA of the Palm Beaches has an indoor heated swimming pool always at 86 degrees. Camp runs Dec. 26-28 and Jan. 2-4. Call for times and cost.

Winter Break Workshop

Showtime Performing Arts Theatre, 503 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-394-2626, showtimeboca.com

Your child will spend their break singing, acting, dancing and performing. Camp hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dec. 26 through Jan. 4. Extended hours available. Winter camp theme this year is Disney’s Z-O-M-B-I-E-S. Campers will learn songs, scenes and choreography from the movie. $195 per week; $375 for both weeks. There is a 20% sibling discount.

Winter Break Camp

West Jupiter Recreation Center, 6401 Indiantown Road, Jupiter, 561-694-5430, discover.pbcgov.org

Children, ages 5-12, may participate. Camp is hosted Dec. 26-31 and Jan. 2-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Early bird and late bird times are available. $140/participant or $35 per participant per day fee.

Jr. Winter Olympics

Sandhill Crane Golf Club, 11401 Northlake Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens, 561-630-1160, pbgfl.com

Your little Olympian (ages 4-13) can hone their golf skills and then compete for a medal. A ceremony will present campers with their hard-earned prize. Parents have two weeks to choose from. Week One takes place on Dec. 26-28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Week Two takes place Jan. 1-5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fees range between $150-300.

Camp Shalom Winter Break Camp

Mandal JCC, 5221 Hood Road, Palm Beach Gardens, 561-712-5200, pbg.jcconline.com

Two weeks of fun including theme days, swimming, art, sports and field trips. Camp runs Dec. 24-Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $70 per day. Before and after care are available. There is also a special needs camp – Tikvah Winter Break Camp – running during the same time. Cost is $75 per day.

Camp Boca

City of Boca Raton, 150 Crawford Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-393-7888, myboca.us

Your child will enjoy days filled with fun activities. Camp runs select dates from Dec. 24-31 and Jan. 2-7. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fees range from $42-59 per day.

My Gym Winter Camp

3755 Military Trail, Suite B10, Jupiter, 561-575-2434, mygym.com/jupiter

Enroll your child in a half-day or full day of games, relays, songs, dances, zip line, rock climbing, gymnastics and sports. Ages 3-10 are welcome at the camp, which runs Dec. 24-28 and Dec. 31-Jan. 4 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. The camp costs $40 per three-hour session.

Winter Break Social Skills Group

Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-347-3900, sugarsandpark.org

Kids (ages 4-15) will partake in activities while practicing social interaction and communication skills. Activities will be conducted by therapists and include yoga, making snow, winter songs, snowman contest and more. Sessions are held Jan. 2-4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $60 per session.

Sugar Sand Park Winter Break Specialty Programs

Sugar Sand Park Community Center, 300 S. Military Trail, Boca Raton, 561-347-3900, sugarsandpark.org

Fun & Fitness (Ages 5-11) Sport games, hip hop dance, gymnastics, arts & crafts, theater games, and more. Camp runs Dec. 24, Dec. 26, Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Cost per day: $65 resident/$81.25 non-resident or $180 resident/$225 non-resident for all four days.