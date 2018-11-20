Light Festival to bring Chinese lanterns, dragons to Miami

The Lantern Light Festival is coming to South Florida for the holiday season.

The festival is a seven-week celebration of Chinese culture featuring massive custom-built lanterns, performances and food. Each Chinese lantern is handmade from hundreds of pieces of silky cloth, according to the festival website, and some are up to 300 feet long. Others reach three stories high.

Besides the lanterns, there will be Chinese acrobats and Chinese artisans making handmade souvenirs. Other activities, such emerald mining, dragon rides, a Forbidden City maze, mini golf and inflatables, will be available for additional fees.

The festival will open at 5 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays starting Nov. 30 through Jan. 20 at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Expo, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami. It is closed Monday-Wednesday.

Various admission and entertainment packages are offered online, where regular adult admission is $23 and children are $18. The online-only Thursday night deals include kids admission for $14 and discounted kids activity packages (admission, unlimited inflatables, unlimited mini golf, 1 dragon or lion ride, and the Forbidden City Maze) for $24. Senior and active military discounts are offered online, as well as a VIP package.

Visit lanternlightfestival.com/miami/ for more information.

CAPTION The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 CAPTION The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 The Polar Express is coming to Brightline trains departing from the Fort Lauderdale station beginning Nov. 11 CAPTION Productions are specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders. Productions are specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders. CAPTION The exhibit explores the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other creatures that illuminate the depths of the oceans. The exhibit explores the extraordinary organisms that produce light, from the flickering fireflies found in backyards to the alien-like deep-sea fishes and other creatures that illuminate the depths of the oceans. CAPTION The Fort Lauderdale puppet parade marches through Himmarshee Village and ends at Revolution Live, with live music and dance shows. Puppet master Jim Hammond created the Florida Day of the Dead festival back in 2010. The Fort Lauderdale puppet parade marches through Himmarshee Village and ends at Revolution Live, with live music and dance shows. Puppet master Jim Hammond created the Florida Day of the Dead festival back in 2010. CAPTION Carnival Cruise Line celebrates new Horizon ship in Miami. Carnival Cruise Line celebrates new Horizon ship in Miami.

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events