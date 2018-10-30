Roar and Snore lets kids sleep among giants

Families are invited to dream big during the Roar and Snore Family Sleepover on Friday at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach.

During the overnight event, families are invited to step back in time and experience a night with the dinosaurs that roamed Earth millions of years ago.

From 7 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, guests can explore the new interactive indoor and outdoor Dinosaur Invasion exhibit, make plaster fossil-claw creations, see the Dinosaurs Alive planetarium show and hunt for dinosaur eggs.

Dinosaur Invasion, the newest and largest-ever exhibit at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium in West Palm Beach, features 16 animatronic dinosaurs that actually move and roar. (Amy Beth Bennett) (Amy Beth Bennett)

Guests are also asked to bring sleeping bags, air or foam mattresses and pillows to sleep next to a dinosaur. No cots are allowed.

A pizza dinner, continental breakfast and all activities are included in the $40 price. Children must be 3 or older, and chaperones must stay with their children at all time.

The South Florida Science Center and Aquarium is at 4801 Dreher Trail North in West Palm Beach. Online registration is required at sfsciencecenter.org/sleepover. For more information, call 561-832-2026.

