'Nutcracker,' 'Mary Poppins' and other sensory-friendly activities for kids around South Florida

For families with special needs children, a day out can be difficult. Loud music, large crowds and flashing lights can be overwhelming.

Thankfully, sensory-friendly events are becoming more common throughout South Florida ensuring all children -- including those with autism spectrum disorders -- have fun.

We put together a resource guide to these events that will be updated as new events become available.

A sensory-friendly performance of "The Nutcracker" will be shown at the Parker Playhouse.

“The Nutcracker”

Dec. 15, 1 p.m. at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale

Specially designed for individuals with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders, the performance will include special seating arrangements, pre-curtain preparatory activities and modifications to lighting and sound volumes. There will also be a quiet zone for those needing a break from the performance. For more information, visit ParkerPlayhouse.com.

Exceptional Kids & Family Day

Dec. 18, 1-5 p.m. at The Wow Factory, 5891 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek

Portions of the Wow Factory & Wow Alley will be converted to make sure all exceptional kids and their families experience a day of fun. Designated areas will feature lower stimulation and quiet music. There will also be a Sensory Stimulation Break Station, where specialists and therapists will coordinate structured play and activities. Families can also take a free holiday photo. For more information, call Nancy Chevres at 954-661-8412 or email nancyc@WowFactoryFun.com.

My Way Matinee

Dec. 22, 10:30 a.m. at Regal Westfork Stadium 13, 15977 W. Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

Enjoy a sensory-friendly viewing of “Mary Poppins Returns.” Sounds will be lower and lights will be brighter. Visit RegMovies.com to see current movie selections and locations.

Slow Burn Theatre Co. presents "You're a Good Man Charlie Brown"

March 2, 2 p.m., and March 16, 2 p.m. at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

Slight adjustments have been made to the production, including reduced sound levels, no strobe lights and minimal special effects. An area has been set aside as a quiet zone with specially trained volunteers to provide support. For more information or to view upcoming performances, visit BrowardCenter.org.

Sensory Friendly Screenings

Third Saturday of the month, 10 a.m. at Museum of Discovery and Science, 401 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale

To provide a more sensory-sensitive environment for individuals on the autism spectrum, Museum of Discovery and Science will bring lights up and lower the sound in the IMAX movie theater. Audience members are welcome to get up, sing, walk and dance during the show. All films will be shown in 2D. For more information, call 954-713-0930 or visit Mods.org.

Upcoming shows include:

Dec. 15: “The Polar Express”

Jan. 19: “Dream Big”

Feb. 16: “Great Bear Rainforest”

Sensory Sundays at Young at Art provide children with special needs an opportunity to enjoy sensory-friendly activities.

Sensory Sunday

Monthly, 10 a.m. at Young at Art, 751 SW 121st Ave., Davie

The museum opens one hour early exclusively for children and adults with autism or other sensory integration sensitivities. Guests will enjoy a monthly, theme-based art activity in addition to other sensory-friendly activities. For more information, call 954-424-0085 or visit YoungAtArtMuseum.org.

Scheduled monthly activities include:

Jan. 13: New Year’s Around the World

Feb. 10: Love & Happiness

March 10: Beautiful Spring

April 14: Celebrating Autism Awareness Month

Alternative Baseball

Currently seeking players for Jupiter league

Alternative baseball is a developmental program for teens and adults (15+ years old) with autism and special needs that provides a competitive yet accepting environment. Players will participate in practices, games and special events. For more information or to join, visit AlternativeBaseball.org.

Sensory Friendly Saturday

Second Saturday of the month, 9-11 a.m. at Miami Children’s Museum, 980 MacArthur Causeway, Miami

Explore the museum in a sensory-modified setting with limited admission and sound/lighting adjustments. Children can enjoy sensory-friendly stage performances and parents will have the opportunity to network with other parents and speak with various health professionals. For more information, call 305-373-5437 or email SensorySaturday@MiamiChildrensMuseum.org.

Sensory Sensitive Sundays

First Sunday of the month at Chuck E. Cheese participating locations

Chuck E. Cheese’s opens its doors two hours before normal opening times to support families who have children with autism and other special needs. Dimmed lighting, a smaller crowd and a quieter restaurant are just a few of the things guests will experience. Appearances by Chuck E. are upon request and birthday parties can be scheduled at select locations during this time. For more information, visit ChuckECheese.com

Sensory Friendly Films

Second and fourth Saturday (family-friendly) and Tuesday evenings (mature audiences) of every month at AMC Aventura 24, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., #3001, Aventura; AMC Sunrise 8, 4321 NW 88th Ave., Sunrise; AMC Sunset Place 24, 5701 Sunset Drive, Suite 300, South Miami