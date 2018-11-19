Family fun hits high note on new Symphony of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas, now sailing out of Miami, shows off what Royal Caribbean does best: true family vacations.

Much of the entertainment, dining and adventures the ship offers are designed for kids and adults to enjoy together – from the incredible “Flight… Dare to Dream” stage show and the jaw-dropping “HiRO” in the AquaTheater to the piano staircase and the kids’ menu at the Wonderland dining experience.

The Symphony of the Seas is also the only Royal Caribbean ship with an Ultimate Family Suite, which brings the party inside with a two-story slide, Lego wall, multi-level climber, private whirlpool and more.

Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, brings to life a bold lineup of energy-filled, heart-pumping adventures, making for the perfect combination of new features and signature Royal Caribbean experiences for all ages. The ship is now sailing out of PortMiami. (Carline Jean) (Carline Jean)

The family focus doesn’t mean the ship is any less fun for adults without kids, and Symphony does have the adult-only Solarium on the front of the ship for those truly wanting to get away. But for families looking to experience a vacation together, rather than tucking the kids away in the kids club every day, the Symphony of the Seas is pitch-perfect.

The thrills

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel The Perfect Storm waterslides include the Supercell slide. The Perfect Storm waterslides include the Supercell slide. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

The family that plays together stays together, especially when there are plenty of photo opportunities along the way. On the top decks at the rear of the ship, families of all ages can enjoy a nautical-themed mini-golf course, table tennis and a sports court for basketball and soccer. For those who meet height requirements, there is also a zip line over the Boardwalk nine stories below, two FlowRider surfing simulators and the Ultimate Abyss – a 10-story slide that is the tallest slide at sea.

The Perfect Storm is a trio of water slides near the front of the ship that includes side-by-side racers and a slide that empties into a bowl, which riders can circle several times (depending on their size and weight) before dropping down a final slide into the splashdown lane.

In between are four pools, numerous hot tubs and SplashAway Bay splash pads and slides for younger cruisers. On Symphony of the Seas, each pool and splash pad (but not whirlpools) on the main pool deck has a designated lifeguard to keep an extra eye on your little ones.

Inside the ship is more fun for families, including two arcades, an “Escape the Rubicon” escape room experience (extra fee applies), the Boardwalk carousel and kids multilevel climber, two rock-climbing walls, a glow-in-the-dark “Battle for Planet Z” laser tag and an ice skating rink.

The chills

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel The Adventure Science Lab has classes for both families and kids club attendees. The Adventure Science Lab has classes for both families and kids club attendees. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Not all of the family entertainment involves an adrenaline rush. Families can also sit back and enjoy themselves together with an “Anchors Aweigh” parade, battle and celebration along the Royal Promenade on ship days.

If the kids can manage to stay awake, they can experience the balloon drop at midnight on the Promenade on the first day of every cruise, which is a treat for partygoers of all ages.

Symphony of the Seas also offers free Adventure Art – including exclusive Royal Caribbean Muffalo Potato! art sessions that teach all ages to draw using numbers and letters – and the Adventure Science Lab, which allows kids and families to try hands-on experiments. Free dance lessons and jewelry making are also offered, and Symphony has dive-in movies on the pool deck on select evenings.

For a fee, families can also take cupcake, sushi-making and other culinary classes, but sign up early, because such offerings tend to fill up.

The shows

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel "Flight... Dare to Dream" finishes with a scene of the Wright brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk. "Flight... Dare to Dream" finishes with a scene of the Wright brothers' first flight at Kitty Hawk. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

I’m not usually a fan of cruise ship entertainment, which often seems targeted at cruisers one or even two generations before mine or, on the other hand, is too mature for my kids.

Royal Caribbean’s Symphony changed my mind. Its original productions include great music and even better execution.

My first glimpse of this came with the safety video shown during the mandatory muster drill before the ship set sail. The “Mission Impossible”-type film was the most entertaining safety video I’ve ever seen, delivering important information in the guise of a spy caper.

In the Royal Theater, the Broadway production of “Hairspray” shares top billing with a Royal Caribbean original, “Flight… Dare to Dream,” which covers human flight from the future in space back in time to the invention of the airplane. The future scenes are a great introduction to the show, with a space station scene that is out of this world. The show includes songs by Sara Bareilles, Michael Jackson, Alice in Chains and many others, and a tribute to the fallen heroes who have contributed to human advances in flight. The show ends with an incredible portrayal of the Wright brothers’ first flight that had the audience on its feet.

The reaction to the AquaTheater show “HiRO” was much the same. Powerful drums, beautiful and expressive aerial dancing, synchronized swimming, balancing acts, choreographed battles and high diving drew gasps and cheers throughout the show. My daughter, especially, was mesmerized by the acrobatics and the music of “HiRO.”

Great music is a theme on Symphony that continues in the ice show “1977.” A fleet of drones does the introduction in a scene that is perfect for the time-traveling theme of the show. When the skating begins, the costumes, choreography and execution are excellent, and the small Studio B venue brings the action close.

There are other water and ice shows, AquaNation and iSkate, both of which highly recommended, but they were not featured on the short Miami introduction cruise I was on.

The dining

Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel Diners must paint the Wonderland menu with water to be able to read it. Diners must paint the Wonderland menu with water to be able to read it. (Jennifer Jhon / Sun Sentinel)

Royal Caribbean isn’t known for great food, but the specialty restaurants on Symphony break that mold.

The most whimsical of the offerings, Wonderland, re-creates a tea party with small plates of imaginative fusion fare, such as Liquid Lobster, Mad Hatter’s Purple Potted Shrimp and Crispy Crab Cones.

It doesn’t sound like the place for kids, but Wonderland approaches its kids menu with as much whimsy as its adult menu. The macaroni and cheese comes in fried pasta tubes filled with cheese, and the organic popcorn chicken is served in edible paper that my daughter loved. Both come with special sauces such as Alice’s ketchup, banana ketchup and honey mustard.

Presentation is key at Wonderland, with top marks going to The Bird’s Nest (an edible nest and eggs served under glass filled with smoke) and the chocolate ball dessert that is melted to reveal a variety of mousses.

Wonderland has chairs with bunny ears and a menu that must be painted with water-dipped paintbrushes to read it. Occasional visits from the Mad Hatter round out the experience, making Wonderland my daughter’s favorite dining experience – even above the ice cream machine that squeezes out free ice cream from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Deck 15.

Playmakers was our second-favorite specialty dining, with cheese-topped fries, cheese-and-bacon-topped sliders and wonderfully saucy chicken wings. Other specialty options include Hooked seafood restaurant, Izumi hibachi grill, Chops Grille, 150 Central Park and Jaime’s Italian.