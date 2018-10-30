Thunderbirds to fly at Homestead air show this weekend

The Thunderbirds are returning to South Florida this weekend for the 2018 Wings Over Homestead Air and Space Show.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 demonstration team will tear through the skies over Homestead Air Reserve Base during this free, two-day event.

The U.S. Army parachute team, The Golden Knights, will also perform at the show along with a variety of aircraft, including biplanes, supersonic jets and rocket cars.

Classic and vintage aircraft will be available for viewing, along with military vehicles. Food, drinks and memorabilia will also be for sale.

The Wings Over Homestead Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at the base about 25 miles south of Miami at 360 Coral Sea Blvd., in Homestead. No entry is allowed after 3 p.m.

For more information, visit wingsoverhomesteadarb.com.

The Thunderbirds flew over the Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500 on Sunday. The Thunderbirds flew over the Daytona International Speedway before the Daytona 500 on Sunday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

editor@sfparenting.com, jjhon@sunsentinel.com, 954-574-5316 or Twitter @sfparenting

ALSO

South Florida family events