Action park offers Turkey Day, Black Friday fun

“Turkey Day” is taking on a new meaning at Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale, which is challenging racers to beat the “turkey” on its go-kart track to win prizes.

Xtreme is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday with Thanksgiving-themed activities. In the Race a Turkey Challenge, each race will have a randomly selected driver who will wear a special turkey helmet. The other drivers will race to beat the turkey.

The race winner gets a $5 Arcade Card or, if the turkey wins, a $10 Arcade Card. Usual race pricing and rules apply.

The go-kart fun continues on Black Friday with early-bird races priced by when you go, so races are $9 at 9 a.m., $10 at 10 a.m. and $11 at 11 a.m. Races are normally priced at $20 a person.

Xtreme Action Park is at 5300 S. Powerline Road in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit xtremeactionpark.com.

