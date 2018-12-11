Best family events: boat parades, cooking classes and holiday fun

Our top picks for weekend fun for families include:

Holiday Movie Night, Thursday, 6-9 p.m. Taking advantage of the cooler temperatures, The Village at Gulfstream Park will host an outdoor movie night featuring the holiday classic “Home Alone.” Moviegoers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Free. The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach.

56th Annual Pompano Beach & Lighthouse Point Holiday Boat Parade, Friday, 6-10 p.m. The parade features 50+ boats cruising the waterway through four cities. Free. Route is from Lake Santa Barbara running north to Hillsboro Boulevard.

Holiday Cookie Decorating at American Girl, Friday, 6-8 p.m. Celebrate the season with a sweet treat. Girls, 5 years old and older, can decorate three holiday cookies with festive frosting and sprinkles. Enjoy the cookies while shopping or take them home in a box that she can embellish with stickers. $8. American Girl, inside The Falls, 8888 SW 136th St., Miami.

Reindeer Puppet Holiday Craft, Friday, 6-7 p.m. Bring the kids to IKEA Miami for a fun holiday craft, where they will make a reindeer puppet using a paper bag. Free. IKEA, 1801 NW 117th Ave., Miami. Ikea.com

Screen on the Green, Friday, 5:30 p.m. This week’s event is a holiday triple feature. Starting at 5:30 p.m., families can kick-off the festivities with holiday-themed activities and a Present Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be taking pictures from 6-10 p.m. Movies include “Kung Fu Panda Holiday,” “Arthur Christmas,” and “Fred Claus.” Free. Waterfront Commons, 100 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. wpb.org

Winter Festival at Margate Boulevard, Friday, 6-10 p.m. The City of Margate’s annual spectacular Winter Festival, featuring an amazing Paintscaping light show that will transform the walls of City Hall into a magical winter wonderland. Free. Margate Boulevard, State Road 7 to NW 58th Ave. (the Clock Tower), Margate. margatefl.com

Candy Cane Wonderland, Saturday - Sunday, 1-3 p.m. Enjoy ice skating, hot chocolate, candy canes, snowfall and sleigh rides. $8.50 - $10.50. Panthers Ice Den, 3299 Sportsplex Drive, Coral Springs. panthersiceden.com

Donuts With Santa, Saturday, 8-11 a.m. Children and their families are invited to join Santa for a donut breakfast. After breakfast, Santa will read one of his favorite stories and pose for photos. He’ll also hand out holiday goodies to all the boys and girls in attendance. A donation of $5, which can be paid via the Village at Gulfstream Park’s Facebook page, is required to attend the event. The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. | Event page

Gingerbread House Workshop, Saturday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Parents and children (ages 2-8) work together to design and decorate their very own Gingerbread House. There will be holiday tunes and hot chocolate. $40. Taste Buds Kitchen, 147460 SW 26 Street, Miami. tastebudskitchen.com

Guy Harvey Hosts “Family Fun Day: Holiday Edition”, Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Activities include a Santa meet & greet, live animal show (5:30 to 6 p.m.), food, games, interactive exhibits and prize giveaways. Free. Guy Harvey World Headquarters, 10408 W. State Road 84, Suite 104, Davie. guyharvey.com

Miami Outboard Club Holiday Boat Parade, Saturday, 7 p.m. The official viewing site is Bayfront Park, where there will be food vendors, bounce house, DJ and fireworks show. Free. Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. mocholidayboatparade.com

Mini-Me Science: Frost Flurries, Saturday, 10:30 a.m. Create a snowflake while learning about different states of matter and the secret role that ice plays in weather, even here in our warm and sunny South Florida. $10 - $12. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. frostscience.org

Photos with Santa, Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring your camera, and meet and snap pics with jolly old Saint Nick. Plus, make a surprise holiday craft and enjoy one complimentary ride on the Wildlife Carousel. Event included with regular zoo admission. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach. palmbeachzoo.org

Santa's Little Helpers, Saturday - Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Mrs. Claus and the elves are visiting Flamingo Gardens to see which animals have been naughty or nice. They need your help giving the animals their presents at 3 p.m. Enjoy visits with Santa and other holiday characters, Santa’s Snow Mound, Animal Train ride life-sized snow globes, bounce house, holiday music and more. Stay after 5 p.m. for the Garden of Lights - a special night time viewing of the holiday lights and musical light show on the Wray Home. $12.95 - $19.95. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S Flamingo Rd, Davie. flamingogardens.org

Winterfest Boat Parade, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Enjoy grandstand viewing of the 47th annual event with Grand Marshal Huey Lewis and 100 boats decorated with a “Best of the ‘80s” theme. The pre-parade family-friendly party in the park starts at 3:30 p.m. and includes live entertainment and interactive, sports-themed games. $20 - $25. Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, 3109 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. winterfestparade.com

Children's Fall Fair at Wynwood, Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Children will find theater, storytelling, puppets, introduction to musical instruments, jugglers, crafts and more. $10. Paseo Wynwood, 3000 N. Miami Ave., Miami.