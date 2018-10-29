Advance Screening: THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS

©2018 Disney

Act now to claim advance screening passes to THE NUTCRACKER AND THE FOUR REALMS on Oct. 30 at AMC Pompano Beach 18

Visit http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/674954 to claim a family 4-pack of tickets to "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at AMC Pompano Beach 18, 2315 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. Passes will be able to be claimed while supplies last.



All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key—which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world. Starring Keira Knightley as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Disney’s new holiday feature film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” is directed by Lasse Hallström and Joe Johnston, and inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann’s classic tale.



Rated PG.



In theaters Nov. 2.



