Pitbull is still hiring for his new South Beach restaurant

Wanted: Employees for Pitbull’s new restaurant.
The Cuban-American rapper is planning to open his iLov305 restaurant and bar in Miami Beach in late December. And there are several positions to fill.
Jobs at the 1060 Ocean Drive location include hosts, servers, runners, bartenders, barbacks, security, managers “and all back of the house staff.” That’s according to a new Instagram post on the restaurant’s page.
Interviews will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and applicants must bring a resume. People can email jobs@ilov305.com for more information.
This is the second call out for employees of the much-anticipated Latin steakhouse and nightlife destination. In September, the restaurant held a casting call in Hialeah looking for male and female dancers, models, singers and positions called “specialty performers.”
When it opens, the two-level restaurant will have 6,200 square feet of bars and lounges and serve cocktails called “La Diabla” and the “305 Grenade,” and most likely, Pitbull’s Voli vodka brand. A tagline for the restaurant reads “where what happens, never happened.”
The rapper, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, is a Miami native and has named the restaurant (and some of his hits) for his love of the 305. Last summer, he opened his first iLov305 restaurant at the Biloxi Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Mississippi.
He is expected to attend the grand opening of the South Beach location.