Pitbull is still hiring for his new South Beach restaurant

What drinks will Pitbull's upcoming restaurant in Miami Beach serve and what will the place look like?

Here's a sneak peek at the exterior and some of the cocktails along with artist renderings and live photos of iLov305. The restaurant is expected to open in late December.

The two-level restaurant inside the Bel-Air Hotel at 1060 Ocean Drive was designed by the Echeverria Design Group of Coral Gables.

"iLov305 says it all," the rapper said in a statement. "I want everyone to feel, see, share the same passion and love I have for Miami. iLov305 will have the most energy that Ocean Drive has ever seen, Dale!"

(Johnny Diaz)