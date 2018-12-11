Miami Miracle-inspired beer coming to Funky Buddha Brewery

Ryan Sentz knew a strong beer was necessary after Miami Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake scored his Miami Miracle touchdown on Sunday, carving through the Patriots’ defense for 69 wild, pull-your-hair-out yards.

Sentz, the co-owner of Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park, knew this play needed to be anointed with a fittingly Florida beer. “Miami Miracle Double Lateral IPA will be brewed this week!” he Tweeted on Funky Buddha’s Twitter page, moments after the game ended.

“It felt like the longest touchdown in history,” Sentz recalls by phone on Tuesday. “I was going nuts, pulling my hair, going crazy, and it was even better that it happened to the [Patriots].”

At once a flurry of impassioned Tweets came from Dolphins fans abroad – from England, Belgium, Japan – all demanding to know when Funky Buddha’s hoppy tribute brew could be shipped overseas.

This week, Sentz is concocting a batch of Miami Miracle Double Lateral IPA in his brewhouse, he confirmed, and hopes to start pouring within three weeks, in time for the Dolphins-Bills game on Dec. 30.

“I want it to taste and feel big and celebratory. I want it to scream Florida,” Sentz says of Miami Miracle, adding that the brew, at 10 percent alcohol-by-volume, will be punched with citrus-heavy hops.

This beer release calls to mind Chains IPA, another beer released last year by J. Wakefield Brewing in Wynwood to salute the Miami Hurricanes’ 10-carat Cuban link chain used to reward defensive players for forcing an interception or touchdown.

Miami Miracle is hardly Funky Buddha’s first Dolphins-inspired brew. Every season since 2015, the Buddha has released Undefeated Saison, a saison-style sparkling wine, to salute the Dolphin’s perfect, Don Shula-led 1972 season. The Funky Buddha delays the release of Undefeated Saison until every NFL team loses their first regular-season game, and Sentz even sends bottles to the coach of the opposing team that kept the ’72 streak going.

But Miami Miracle isn’t designed to toast old triumphs. It’s meant to mark new Dolphins victories.

“I want to release [Miami Miracle] just as we celebrate getting into the playoffs,” Sentz says.

A Miami (rib) miracle

In other Kenyan Drake sightings, the Dolphins player will be on hand for a charity rib-eating contest from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 at Smokey Bones (809 S. University Drive, Plantation). The contest, arguably less challenging than dashing 69 yards, will feature Drake chowing on five pounds of dishes: a smoked pork chop, a half-pound hamburger, 2.5 pounds of baby back ribs and a bag of doughnuts. In other words, a light snack. The eating contest will be open to the public, and Drake will donate $5,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Broward County.

For more information, go to FunkyBuddhaBrew.com.

pvalys@southflorida.com or 954-356-4364