A 2018 Orange Bowl visitors guide: Eating, drinking and Hamiltoning

The 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl brings players and fans from the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma to South Florida this week for a Dec. 29 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Both teams not only wear red, they both call their dominant team color crimson. In some parts of the country that would create confusion, but not here. We know the difference between you Alabama fans and Oklahoma fans. Better yet, we understand you.
I mean, are there two other border-sharing states besides Florida and Alabama that could have spawned the cultural spectacle of MTV’s “Floribama Shore”? Now, we get that in the 1700s the western Florida Panhandle may (or may not) have been stolen from Alabama, possibly a sore subject for Crimson Tide devotees. But we kind of feel like Lynyrd Skynyrd, a Florida band, giving you “Sweet Home Alabama” settled the score.
And Sooner fans, you will not have to look around here very long before you find someone who shares your animosity for Nick Saban. Hating the former Miami Dolphins short-timer is something of a religion in South Florida. You may think we’re mispronouncing his last name when we substitute a “t” for the “b.” No mistake. That’s how we say it.
In the spirit of all that we have in common, here are some things to know about Orange Bowl festivities, plus places to meet, eat, drink and listen to some music near hotels in Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. No one goes home until a Sooner sings “Sweet Home Alabama” and a ‘Bama fan does (Tulsa native) Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”
At the game
The Capital One Orange Bowl is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. The game is a sell-out, with Ticketmaster Verified Resale tickets starting at $87.50 at Ticketmaster.com. Parking passes start at $50 at OrangeBowl.org. For more information, call or text the ticket office at 305-341-4701.
Hard Rock Stadium recently went through a $500 million remodel that created what is essentially a new, state-of-the-art venue. During the season, the stadium is home to the Miami Hurricanes, whose fans will not hesitate to tell you it’s the best place to play in college football.
The Capital One Halftime Show headliner will be Miami’s own platinum-selling hip-hop artist Flo Rida, with guaranteed fan favorites “My House,” “GDFR” (Going Down For Real), “Low,” “Club Can't Handle Me” and “Good Feeling.”
The Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest takes place 3-7 p.m. Saturday in the Northwest Parking Lot at the stadium. It will include a variety of family-friendly activities and a performance by three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Elle King. Along with her breakout hit, “Ex’s & Oh’s,” the set should include “America’s Sweetheart” and “Shame,” from her new album, “Shake the Spirit.” Admission is free with a game ticket.
The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung by South Florida jazz singer Nicole Henry, a beloved performer in these parts. You will not be disappointed.
Beach Bash
The Capital One Beach Bash, at Lummus Park on Miami Beach (1130 Ocean Drive), begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and features a free concert by the extraordinarily popular Dave Matthews Band, along with openers Walk the Moon. Capital One Beach Bash concerts typically are streamed via the WatchESPN app, with portions of the concerts shown during halftime of the Orange Bowl broadcast. Visit OrangeBowl.org.
Dining near Miami
Sun Sentinel dining arbiter Michael Mayo, who throws compliments (and stars) around like manhole covers, has recently given three stars or more to these Miami-area restaurants:
Amara at Paraiso, 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528, AmaraAtParaiso.com
Mayo: “[James Beard Award winner] Michael Schwartz calls his latest restaurant, Amara at Paraiso, ‘a love letter to Miami.’ Despite whatever misgivings a diner may have about gentrification, cultural appropriation, frustration in navigating a rat’s maze of streets under construction and exasperation in encountering a menu with yet another $100-plus steak ($110 actually, for a family style, 32-ounce, grass-fed rib-eye) it is almost impossible not to love Amara back. The view is unbeatable. The Latin-inspired food is delectable. The vibe is hospitable. The kitchen is open, the dining room is light and airy, and the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay is magnetic.”
Ariete, 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862, ArieteMiami.com
Mayo: “As an eater and writer, for me nothing is more exciting than seeing a young and talented chef take full flight. At Ariete in Coconut Grove, Michael Beltran pulls off a high-wire culinary act that blends his Cuban heritage with highbrow experience with local luminaries Norman Van Aken and Michael Schwartz. … Ariete may well be my favorite restaurant of the year.”
Stubborn Seed, 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211, StubbornSeed.com
Mayo: “Stubborn Seed happily exploded some of my stubborn preconceived notions about modern dining in general and South Beach dining in particular. [Chef Jeremy] Ford, 32, has serious talent, and he opened Stubborn Seed … in September 2017 after winning Season 13 of Bravo’s “Top Chef.” At that time, he was earning praise and buzz heading the kitchen at Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Matador Room at the Edition Hotel in Miami Beach. … If Ford keeps this up, he’s poised to join [the] ranks among the nation’s culinary elite.
Dining near Fort Lauderdale
For fans staying in hotels in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood area, here are some of restaurants that Mayo recently has been most enthusiastic about:
Beach House Pompano, 270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach; 954-607-6530, BeachHousePompano.com
Mayo: “Far too frequently, an inverse ratio of beauty to flavor is the disappointing norm at South Florida’s high-profile beachfront restaurants. With views so pretty, who needs to worry about the food? Beach House Pompano happily blows that equation out of the water. A stunning, two-story structure that opened in March and cost roughly $6.5 million to build, Beach House Pompano is no tourist trap. It has the makings of a South Florida treasure, a place with a casual vibe, smart decor and simple yet tasty food where locals and visitors should surely flock for years to come.”
Southern Spice, 1920 Tyler St., Hollywood; 954-674-2919, SouthernSpiceRestaurant.com
Mayo: “I cannot recall the last time I have seen a fried bologna sandwich on a menu in South Florida — perhaps never — and I cannot recall the last time I ate one. So it was intriguing to find an open-face version staring me in the face during a recent visit to Southern Spice in Hollywood. The pink, succulent slices of bologna were obscured by fried green tomatoes, squiggles of green-herb Dijon aioli and a scattering of microgreens. The outer edges of the bread looked burnt, but the sourdough slice from Zak the Baker was actually grilled to perfection. When I took a bite, I did a double take. It was hard to believe that such a humble, throwback staple of home cooking could be elevated to the level of modern restaurant delicacy. … In [chef Malcolm Prude’s] hands, nearly everything from the pantry of down-home Southern and soul cooking takes flight into something sophisticated and special.”
Tropical Acres Steakhouse, 2500 Griffin Road, Dania Beach; 954-989-2500, TropicalAcres.com
Mayo: “People who want a flashy scene or the latest hot spot — a restaurant with Scandinavian furniture, Italian marble, glowing jellyfish tanks or fire pits overlooking the beach — probably should not venture into Tropical Acres Steakhouse. But those who want comforting basics such as plump shrimp cocktail with horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce that will snap sinuses to attention or tender filet mignon served on a sizzling hot plate that diners can slice and sear to a bit more doneness than ordered should hightail it to this South Florida institution. … Tropical Acres is not hip. It is not trendy. It is simply one of my favorite restaurants. … The food is tasty, with nothing particularly creative or innovative, the service is efficient and friendly and the value is unbeatable.”
Drinks and entertainment
You may be taking it easy in the days leading up to New Year’s Eve (hit the link for things to do on New Year’s Eve in South Florida), but here are some places to go on Orange Bowl Weekend aside from the game.
Near Miami
Marlon Wayans: Somebody’s going to need some cheering up after the game. Luckily actor, comedian and filmmaker Marlon Wayans will set up at the Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83 Ave., Doral, for a half-dozen performances Friday-Monday, Dec. 28-31. Visit MiamiImprov.com.
The Roots Holiday Run: Questlove, Black Thought and the Grammy-winning “Tonight Show” house band bring their extraordinary live show to the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. Visit FillmoreMB.com.
Wynwood Arts District: Miami’s world-famous mural-covered neighborhood will leave you with a new appreciation for graffiti as an art form. But beyond that, Wynwood is famous for critically lauded restaurants, dive bars, breweries, ice cream and doughnut meccas, and a chill vibe. As the organizers of the monthly art walk say: “Come as you are. You are welcome.” Visit WynwoodMiami.com.
Near Fort Lauderdale
“Hamilton”: Perhaps you’ve heard of it? The dazzling touring production of the culture-shifting Broadway musical recently began an unprecedented five-week run at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are tough, but not impossible to get. Insiders at the Broward Center say that tickets going unused by the touring company may be released to the public just hours before a performance. (Hit the link for a “Hamilton” review.) Visit BrowardCenter.com.
JJ Grey & Mofro: From Lynyrd Skynyrd’s hometown, the band is a guaranteed good time, filling an evening with honest, rootsy, blue-collar rock and soul led by an immensely personable bandleader. Catch them 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s percolating Himmarshee District. Visit JoinTheRevolution.net.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino: Think of it as Broward County’s Wynwood, with slots instead of art. Located on the border of Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, you will know you are close to the sprawling complex when you see the under-construction, $1.5 billion hotel-casino shaped like a 450-foot guitar. Yes. You will not be able to unsee it. Inside the Hard Rock the seventh annual Fun in the Sun Poker Open runs Wednesday-Sunday, Dec. 26-30. Visit MyHRL.com.