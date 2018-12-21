A 2018 Orange Bowl visitors guide: Eating, drinking and Hamiltoning

The 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl brings players and fans from the University of Alabama and the University of Oklahoma to South Florida this week for a Dec. 29 showdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Both teams not only wear red, they both call their dominant team color crimson. In some parts of the country that would create confusion, but not here. We know the difference between you Alabama fans and Oklahoma fans. Better yet, we understand you.

I mean, are there two other border-sharing states besides Florida and Alabama that could have spawned the cultural spectacle of MTV’s “Floribama Shore”? Now, we get that in the 1700s the western Florida Panhandle may (or may not) have been stolen from Alabama, possibly a sore subject for Crimson Tide devotees. But we kind of feel like Lynyrd Skynyrd, a Florida band, giving you “Sweet Home Alabama” settled the score.

And Sooner fans, you will not have to look around here very long before you find someone who shares your animosity for Nick Saban. Hating the former Miami Dolphins short-timer is something of a religion in South Florida. You may think we’re mispronouncing his last name when we substitute a “t” for the “b.” No mistake. That’s how we say it.

In the spirit of all that we have in common, here are some things to know about Orange Bowl festivities, plus places to meet, eat, drink and listen to some music near hotels in Miami, Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood. No one goes home until a Sooner sings “Sweet Home Alabama” and a ‘Bama fan does (Tulsa native) Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.”

At the game

The Capital One Orange Bowl is 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive, Miami Gardens. The game is a sell-out, with Ticketmaster Verified Resale tickets starting at $87.50 at Ticketmaster.com. Parking passes start at $50 at OrangeBowl.org. For more information, call or text the ticket office at 305-341-4701.

Hard Rock Stadium recently went through a $500 million remodel that created what is essentially a new, state-of-the-art venue. During the season, the stadium is home to the Miami Hurricanes, whose fans will not hesitate to tell you it’s the best place to play in college football.

The Capital One Halftime Show headliner will be Miami’s own platinum-selling hip-hop artist Flo Rida, with guaranteed fan favorites “My House,” “GDFR” (Going Down For Real), “Low,” “Club Can't Handle Me” and “Good Feeling.”

The Capital One Orange Bowl Fan Fest takes place 3-7 p.m. Saturday in the Northwest Parking Lot at the stadium. It will include a variety of family-friendly activities and a performance by three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Elle King. Along with her breakout hit, “Ex’s & Oh’s,” the set should include “America’s Sweetheart” and “Shame,” from her new album, “Shake the Spirit.” Admission is free with a game ticket.

The “Star-Spangled Banner” will be sung by South Florida jazz singer Nicole Henry, a beloved performer in these parts. You will not be disappointed.

Beach Bash

The Capital One Beach Bash, at Lummus Park on Miami Beach (1130 Ocean Drive), begins at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 28, and features a free concert by the extraordinarily popular Dave Matthews Band, along with openers Walk the Moon. Capital One Beach Bash concerts typically are streamed via the WatchESPN app, with portions of the concerts shown during halftime of the Orange Bowl broadcast. Visit OrangeBowl.org.

Dining near Miami

Sun Sentinel dining arbiter Michael Mayo, who throws compliments (and stars) around like manhole covers, has recently given three stars or more to these Miami-area restaurants:

Amara at Paraiso, 3101 NE Seventh Ave., Miami; 305-702-5528, AmaraAtParaiso.com

Mayo: “[James Beard Award winner] Michael Schwartz calls his latest restaurant, Amara at Paraiso, ‘a love letter to Miami.’ Despite whatever misgivings a diner may have about gentrification, cultural appropriation, frustration in navigating a rat’s maze of streets under construction and exasperation in encountering a menu with yet another $100-plus steak ($110 actually, for a family style, 32-ounce, grass-fed rib-eye) it is almost impossible not to love Amara back. The view is unbeatable. The Latin-inspired food is delectable. The vibe is hospitable. The kitchen is open, the dining room is light and airy, and the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay is magnetic.”

Ariete, 3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862, ArieteMiami.com

Mayo: “As an eater and writer, for me nothing is more exciting than seeing a young and talented chef take full flight. At Ariete in Coconut Grove, Michael Beltran pulls off a high-wire culinary act that blends his Cuban heritage with highbrow experience with local luminaries Norman Van Aken and Michael Schwartz. … Ariete may well be my favorite restaurant of the year.”

Stubborn Seed, 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211, StubbornSeed.com