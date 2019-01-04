Barbecue at a hot Tin Roof in Delray Beach

Tin Roof

8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach, 561-265-5310, TinRoofDelrayBeach.com

This music-centric national chain, founded in Nashville in 2002, has introduced a second Florida location in the former Smoke BBQ.

“It’s a very unique feel for us, given that over half the space is a patio and how connected the indoor-outdoor spaces are to each other,” says Bob Franklin, partner and CEO. “It has a very South Florida feel and takes advantage of the amazing weather. In addition to the inside stage, we put a second stage on the patio.”

A wide range of musicians entertain every day with multiple acts on most days.

“It’s the heartbeat of what we do and why we do it,” Franklin says. “Nothing brings people together like music, and we want to keep building stages that give more opportunities to musicians to bring it to everyone.”

Highlights include Dixie biscuits with smoked brisket, bacon, peach jam and cheddar ($9), a sausage and cheese plate ($10), chicken and waffles ($14), Nashville hot chicken ($14) and voodoo shrimp in Creole sauce ($16).

“We kept the menu to our Southern-inspired ‘better than bar food’ concept. The menu is 95 percent made from scratch,” Franklin says.

The Smoked Grapefruit cocktail ($11) is exclusive to this location. “Not every area has the same love and appreciation for mezcal that South Florida does,” Franklin says.

The MoonPie Split with butter pecan ice cream, bourbon caramel and chocolate syrup is nestled over banana pudding ($9).

Lunch and dinner are served daily amid multicolored reclaimed wood walls, a pressed tin ceiling, high-top tables and red accents.

