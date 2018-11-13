The Frank's 'Afterglow' exhibit explores the self

The Frank art gallery’s new exhibition, “Afterglow,” looks at the effect fleeting moments have on an individual through the work of three South Florida artists.

Opening Nov. 15 at The Frank — in the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines — “Afterglow” features works by Reginald O’Neal (L.E.O.), Kandy G. Lopez-Moreno and Michael Williams, who each approaches “the self” through intimate portraits.

“Just you seeing it gives you a mirror into their identity. As well as a jumping-off point to start to look at yourself a little closer through the lens of someone else,” said Chief Curator Joshua Carden, who curated the exhibition of 55 artworks that runs through Jan. 26, 2019.

Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel James Watson of ASF Productions works on the lighting above two artworks by Michael Williams titled "Mirror (1)" and "Mirror (2)" at The Frank art gallery in Pembroke Pines. James Watson of ASF Productions works on the lighting above two artworks by Michael Williams titled "Mirror (1)" and "Mirror (2)" at The Frank art gallery in Pembroke Pines. (Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel)

Miami artist Williams, who combines realism with minimalist sensibility to create large and small portraits, uses a watercolor method Carden says is unique to see in such a large format.

“[Watercolor is] a little harder to control. It’s a little more left up to chance as far as what you’re actually painting,” said Carden. “I think most people once they graduate to a canvas this large usually go with an oil or acrylic paint.”

Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel 'Stranger," oil on canvas, by Reginald O'Neal (L.E.O.) 'Stranger," oil on canvas, by Reginald O'Neal (L.E.O.) (Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel)

The “Stranger,” a stark black and white portrait by O’Neal, documents how the artist’s life changed when he learned he had a brother.

“There has been speculation that I have eight siblings instead of seven somewhat all my life,” begins a poem by O’Neal, which is exhibited with the painting. “I’ve been telling people I have a certain amount of brothers and sisters but add that, “My family says we have another brother but I’m not too sure.” This past 3 months I have been looking for him, do to a photo sent to me from a cell phone in prison.”

O’Neal, who grew up in Overtown, began painting murals in 2012 and expanded his painting to include pieces on canvas.

Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel Chief curator Joshua Carden moves a piece out of the way of "Haircut For a Poem," a video piece by Sonya Clark for the O, Miami Poetry Festival. Chief curator Joshua Carden moves a piece out of the way of "Haircut For a Poem," a video piece by Sonya Clark for the O, Miami Poetry Festival. (Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel)

In a small room is “Haircut for a Poem,” a video piece by Sonya Clark, a distinguished research fellow in the School of the Arts at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Clark visited two barbershops in Overtown and Little Haiti where participants were asked to recite Calvin Hernton’s “The Distant Drum” while they got a free haircut.

“This piece immediately spoke to me,” Carden says. “It elevates an everyday activity (a haircut) into a catalyst for art and dialogue. The fact it took place in Overtown, the subject of multiple paintings in ‘Afterglow,’ really inspired me to show the piece.”

Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel At right, "Mirror (1)" and "Self" by artist Michael Williams. At right, "Mirror (1)" and "Self" by artist Michael Williams. (Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel)

There’s a distinct tonal contrast between the darker artworks of Lopez-Moreno and O’Neal exhibited in the front gallery and the brighter, high-contrasting pieces by Williams in the main gallery.

“In the front, artist Kandy and Reggie use darker tones -- blues, blacks, grays — to fill out the canvas … Michael Williams uses the exact opposite,” Carden said. “He uses high-contrast white to wash out the overall composition, so instead of the kind of subdued tones you see in the front gallery, the kind that makes the composition come out through the dark tones, Williams uses the brights and the whites to give you that same effect.”

Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel "Stepping Out," oil on Plexiglas by Kandy G. Lopez-Moreno "Stepping Out," oil on Plexiglas by Kandy G. Lopez-Moreno (Taimy Alvarez / Sun Sentinel)

The “Afterglow” opening reception is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, and is free and open to the public. The gallery's hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; admission is free. The Frank is at 601 City Center Way, Pembroke Pines. Info: 954-392-2120, thefrankgallery.org.