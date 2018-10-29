Family-friendly plays coming to Broward Center and Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale

Plays that kids may enjoy are heading to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale. In a program called the JM Family Enterprises Smart Stage Matinees, the shows coming to South Florida for children and their families this November are:

• Nov. 5 — “The Wright Brothers – Those Daring Young Men and Their Flying Machine.” This show re-creates the story of Orville and Wilbur Wright and their first sustained, powered flight. The performance is recommended for grades 3 to 6.

• Nov. 7 — “Charlotte’s Web.” The classic children’s book comes to life onstage, recounting the story of a spider who comes up with a plan to save a pig’s life. The performance is recommended for grades 3 to 5.

• Nov. 13 — “Robinson Crusoe and Friday.” Daniel Defoe’s classic novel about a shipwrecked English sailor who survives on a deserted island all alone for years until he helps to rescue a stranger. The two then must overcome many cultural differences if they are to rejoin civilization. The performance is recommended for grades 3 to 6.

• Nov. 14 — “Charlotte Blake Alston: Stories and Songs in the Oral Tradition.” In this show, Alston performs stories and songs from African and African American folklore and oral traditions. The performance is recommended for grades 3 to 6.

All shows begin at 10 a.m. and will be staged in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center with the exception of “Charlotte’s Web,” which will play Parker Playhouse.

Tickets cost $7.20. There are also $3 lap seats for infants 12 months and younger. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to BrowardCenter.org, ParkerPlayhouse.com or Ticketmaster.com.

The Broward Center is at 201 SW Fifth Ave. Parker Playhouse is at 707 NE Eighth St.

