Christmas shows and Nutcracker ballets in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach

Here in the subtropics, it can be a little tricky to get into the Christmas spirit. With the humidity and flip-flop lifestyle, you may need an extra nudge to feel the holiday mood.

Here’s a list of Christmas-themed shows on stages from Miami to West Palm Beach that will jingle your bells.

Nov. 16 — Warren Miller: Face of Winter

The screening of top athletes in remote locales skiing down mountains is narrated by Olympic Gold Medalist

Nov. 21 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

The group’s modern take on Christmas classics has made MannHeim Steamroller a holiday brand. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., in West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $25-$110. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.

Nov. 23-25 — The Nutcracker by the Boca Ballet Theatre

This version of the holiday classic will feature special guests from the American Ballet Theatre: Katherine Williams as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Aran Bell as the Cavalier. Choreographed by co-artistic director Dan Guin, this staging has more than 100 dancers. After the matinee performances, there will be a “Gingerbread Ball” where the family can meet the cast and enjoy sweets. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25 at the Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theatre, 20101 Lyons Road, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $30-$40 for adults and $20-$30 for children and seniors (the Gingerbread Ball cost $8 per person). To order, call 561-995-0709 or go to BocaBallet.org.

Nov. 28 — The Piano Guys: Christmas Together

Kravis Center / Courtesy

Don’t be confused: There’s only one piano guy onstage, and his name is Jon Schmidt. The other performer, Steven Sharp Nelson, plays the cello. So why the name? Well, that’s because this duo got its start as a promotion for a piano store in Utah that was called — you guessed it — the Piano Guys. An offer for a digital download of the group’s holiday album will be emailed to ticket buyers seven days after purchasing tickets. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $35-$114. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.

Nov. 29 — A Celtic Christmas

Bienes Center / Courtesy

This show, celebrating its 23rd season, tells of the night before Christmas at a house in the countryside of Ireland as neighbors get together to share stories, folk dances and songs. Showtime is 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Bienes Center for the Arts, 2801 SW 12th St., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $31.99 for adults and $12 for students. To order, go to BCA-STA.org.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — The Nutcracker by Ballet Palm Beach

Ballet Palm Beach will perform the holiday favorite first at the Kravis Center and then at the King’s Academy (see the Dec. 13-16 entry below). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $19-$89. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.

Dec. 1 — The Christmas Chocolate Nutcracker

Ashanti Cultural Arts / Courtesy

Presented by Ashanti Cultural Arts, this adaptation of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” ballet mixes in dances from African, Native American, Brazilian, Asian and Caribbean cultures, with a little Junkanoo and stilt walkers thrown in for good measure. Showtimes are 3 and 7 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. To order, call 954-943-4903. For more information, email @ashanticulturalarts.org.

Dec. 6 — A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Dewey Nicks / Courtesy

Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Alpert teams up with Hall, former lead singer of Brasil ‘66 (The show is repeated Dec. 7 at West Palm Beach; see entry below). Showtime is 8 p.m. at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., in Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park). Tickets cost $38-$63. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to ParkerPlayhouse.com.

Dec. 6-23 — Winter Shorts

Justin Namon / Courtesy

The fast-paced performance of seven holiday-themed short plays (90 minutes with no intermission) is being staged by Miami’s City Theatre. Previews begin Dec. 6, and opening night is Dec. 8. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Tickets cost $39-$69. To order, call 305-949-6722 or go to ArshtCenter.org.

Dec. 7 — A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert and Lani Hall

Alpert and Hall take their show performed in Fort Lauderdale the night before up I-95 for a staging in West Palm Beach. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are $25-$100. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.

Dec. 7-9 The Nutcracker by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida

AACC / Courtesy

This staging spotlights choreography by Art Ballet Theatre’s ballet master, Vladimir Issaev. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St. Tickets cost $45. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to AventuraCenter.org.

Dec. 8 — Season’s Greetings From FTLGMC: A Holiday Concert

The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will perform a holiday show Dec. 8, but if you go to Facebook.com/TheFTLGMC, you can see that the group has several appearances around Broward County leading up to that concert. Showtime is 8 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Drive, in Fort Lauderdale. General admission tickets cost $25, and VIP tickets cost $40. To order, call 954-832-0060 or go to TheFTLGMC.org.