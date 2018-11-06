Christmas shows and Nutcracker ballets in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach

Here in the subtropics, it can be a little tricky to get into the Christmas spirit. With the humidity and flip-flop lifestyle, you may need an extra nudge to feel the holiday mood.
Here’s a list of Christmas-themed shows on stages from Miami to West Palm Beach that will jingle your bells.
Nov. 16 — Warren Miller: Face of Winter
The screening of top athletes in remote locales skiing down mountains is narrated by Olympic Gold Medalist
Nov. 21 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
The group’s modern take on Christmas classics has made MannHeim Steamroller a holiday brand. Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., in West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $25-$110. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Nov. 23-25 — The Nutcracker by the Boca Ballet Theatre
This version of the holiday classic will feature special guests from the American Ballet Theatre: Katherine Williams as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Aran Bell as the Cavalier. Choreographed by co-artistic director Dan Guin, this staging has more than 100 dancers. After the matinee performances, there will be a “Gingerbread Ball” where the family can meet the cast and enjoy sweets. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 24, with 2 p.m. matinees Saturday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 25 at the Olympic Heights Performing Arts Theatre, 20101 Lyons Road, in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $30-$40 for adults and $20-$30 for children and seniors (the Gingerbread Ball cost $8 per person). To order, call 561-995-0709 or go to BocaBallet.org.
Nov. 28 — The Piano Guys: Christmas Together
Don’t be confused: There’s only one piano guy onstage, and his name is Jon Schmidt. The other performer, Steven Sharp Nelson, plays the cello. So why the name? Well, that’s because this duo got its start as a promotion for a piano store in Utah that was called — you guessed it — the Piano Guys. An offer for a digital download of the group’s holiday album will be emailed to ticket buyers seven days after purchasing tickets. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $35-$114. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Nov. 29 — A Celtic Christmas
This show, celebrating its 23rd season, tells of the night before Christmas at a house in the countryside of Ireland as neighbors get together to share stories, folk dances and songs. Showtime is 7 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Bienes Center for the Arts, 2801 SW 12th St., in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $31.99 for adults and $12 for students. To order, go to BCA-STA.org.
Nov. 30-Dec. 1 — The Nutcracker by Ballet Palm Beach
Ballet Palm Beach will perform the holiday favorite first at the Kravis Center and then at the King’s Academy (see the Dec. 13-16 entry below). Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $19-$89. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Dec. 1 — The Christmas Chocolate Nutcracker
Presented by Ashanti Cultural Arts, this adaptation of George Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker” ballet mixes in dances from African, Native American, Brazilian, Asian and Caribbean cultures, with a little Junkanoo and stilt walkers thrown in for good measure. Showtimes are 3 and 7 p.m. at the Pompano Beach Cultural Arts Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. To order, call 954-943-4903. For more information, email @ashanticulturalarts.org.
Dec. 6 — A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Alpert teams up with Hall, former lead singer of Brasil ‘66 (The show is repeated Dec. 7 at West Palm Beach; see entry below). Showtime is 8 p.m. at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., in Fort Lauderdale (Holiday Park). Tickets cost $38-$63. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to ParkerPlayhouse.com.
Dec. 6-23 — Winter Shorts
The fast-paced performance of seven holiday-themed short plays (90 minutes with no intermission) is being staged by Miami’s City Theatre. Previews begin Dec. 6, and opening night is Dec. 8. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami. Tickets cost $39-$69. To order, call 305-949-6722 or go to ArshtCenter.org.
Dec. 7 — A Christmas Wish with Herb Alpert and Lani Hall
Alpert and Hall take their show performed in Fort Lauderdale the night before up I-95 for a staging in West Palm Beach. Showtime is 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets are $25-$100. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Dec. 7-9 The Nutcracker by Arts Ballet Theatre of Florida
This staging spotlights choreography by Art Ballet Theatre’s ballet master, Vladimir Issaev. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a 3 p.m. matinee at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St. Tickets cost $45. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to AventuraCenter.org.
Dec. 8 — Season’s Greetings From FTLGMC: A Holiday Concert
The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men’s Chorus (FTLGMC) will perform a holiday show Dec. 8, but if you go to Facebook.com/TheFTLGMC, you can see that the group has several appearances around Broward County leading up to that concert. Showtime is 8 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 333 Tarpon Drive, in Fort Lauderdale. General admission tickets cost $25, and VIP tickets cost $40. To order, call 954-832-0060 or go to TheFTLGMC.org.
Dec. 9 — 16th annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert
The Lynn Philharmonia from Boca Raton’s Lynn University will perform fundraiser for scholarships to the university’s Conservatory of Music. Showtime is 3 p.m. (pictures with Santa at 2 p.m.) at the Boca Raton Resort and Club, 501 E. Camino Real. Tickets cost $35. To order, call 561-237-9000 or go to Events.Lynn.edu.
Dec. 12 — A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs
This concert features holiday songs by Jewish composers in a tribute by Jake Ehrenreich and the Roger Kellaway Trio (the show will move to Aventura; see the Dec 16 entry below). Showtime is 7:30 at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $35. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Dec. 13-16 — The Nutcracker by Ballet Palm Beach
Ballet Palm Beach will perform the holiday favorite first at West Palm Beach’s the King’s Academy/Page Family Center for Performing Arts. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, with a 1 p.m. matinee Saturday and a 4 p.m. matinee Sunday at 8401 Belvedere Road. Tickets cost $30-$40. To order, call 1-888-718-4253 or go to TKAFineArts.net.
Dec. 14 — Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to South Florida on a 20th anniversary tour titled “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The story this time tells of a runaway girl who takes shelter in an abandoned theater that holds plenty of secrets. Showtime is at 8 p.m. at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, in Sunrise. Tickets cost $34-$75. To order, call 954-835-8000 or go to TheBBTCenter.com.
Dec. 15 — FAU Madrigal Dinner
This is the seventh consecutive year that the Department of Music at Florida Atlantic University has thrown this event with Renaissance entertainment (court jester, minstrels, etc.). Guests are encouraged to dress the part. Showtime is 6:30 p.m. at St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church, 100 NE Mizner Blvd., in Boca Raton. Tickets cost $100. To order, call 561-297-2337 or go to FAUF.FAU.edu/Madrigal.
Dec. 16 — Y-100 Jingle Ball
FM pop station Y-100’s annual concert will include Shawn Mendes, Calvin Harris, Khalid, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, Alessia Cara, Bazzi and Sabrina Carpenter. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, in Sunrise. Tickets cost $46-$251. To order, call 954-835-8000 or go to TheBBTcenter.com.
Dec. 16 — A Treasury of Jewish Christmas Songs
Famous holiday songs by Jewish composers make up this concert. Showtimes are 3 and 7 pm. at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Tickets cost $45-$55. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to AventuraCenter.org.
Dec. 16 — Matthew Morrison and the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida
Matthew Morrison, star of TV’s “Glee” and Broadway’s “Finding Neverland,” “Hairspray,” “The Light in the Piazza” and “South Pacific,” will join the Gay Men’s Chorus of South Florida in a show titled “Holidays at the Rock.” Showtime is 7 p.m. at the Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, in Hollywood. Tickets cost $40-$70. To order, call 800-745-3000 or go to MyHRL.com.
Dec 22 — Sarge’s Chanukah Chutzpah Tour … Kiss My Mezuzah
The comedian, musician and impressionist salutes Hanukkah using the voices of Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Sammy Davis Jr., Harry Connick Jr., Marv Albert, Mike Tyson, Gilbert Gottfried and Kermit the Frog. Showtime is at 8 p.m. at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Tickets cost $41.50-$46.50. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to AventuraCenter.org.
Dec. 23 — Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
The annual television special is now a live theater production recommended for ages 4 to 10. Showtimes are 1 and 4 p.m. at the Kravis Center. Tickets cost $20-$85. To order, call 561-832-7469 or go to Kravis.org.
Dec. 29 — A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour
Stars from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” return to South Florida in their Christmas-themed show. This time around, the cast includes Miz Cracker, Aja, Monét X Change, Thorgy Thor, Shea Couleé, Raja and South Florida female impersonator Latrice Royale. Showtime is 8 p.m. at Parker Playhouse. Tickets cost $23.70-$56.77. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to ParkerPlayhouse.com.
Dec. 29-30 — My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish, and I’m Home for the Holidays
Steve Solomon brings his one-man show, part of a very successful franchise, back to South Florida. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, with a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday at the Aventura Arts and Cultural Center. Tickets cost $45-$49. To order, call 954-462-0222 or go to AventuraCenter.org.