'Waitress' Broadway tour looking for preschool girls for Miami and West Palm Beach runs

Is your preschooler ready to be in a Broadway show?

You can find out when producers of the national tour of “Waitress” come to South Florida looking for two 4- or 5-year-old girls to perform the role of Lulu for the show’s runs next year in Miami and West Palm Beach.

Where and when the tryouts are

There is an audition from 10 a.m.-noon and from 1-3 pm. on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts (1300 Biscayne Blvd., in Miami). The musical will play there Feb. 26-March 3, 2019.

There is also an audition from 10 a.m. until around noon on Friday, Dec. 14 at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts (701 Okeechobee Blvd., in West Palm Beach). The musical will play there March 5-10, 2019.

How to sign up

For both Miami’s Arsht Center and West Palm Beach’s Kravis Center auditions, space is limited to the first 60 applicants.

To sign up for Miami, go to baa.turnkeysurveyor.com/se/5145A8F967B63282.

For the West Palm Beach, go to Kravis.org/waitress-lulu-audition/

Where to park

For parking suggestions at the Arsht Center, go to ArshtCenter.org/Visit/Getting-Here/Parking/

For parking suggestions at the Kravis Center, go to Kravis.org/visitor-info/parking-and-valet/

What they are looking for

The role calls for girls between the ages of 4 and 5, but no older than 5 years and 3 months. The girls must be shorter than 4 feet 2 inches tall. Each girl chosen must be available to appear in four performances each during a week-long engagement.

What the show is about

The musical is based on a 2007 movie of the same name. The lead character, Jenna, is a waitress in a small-town diner and an expert pie maker. Jenna dreams of getting out of a loveless marriage by winning a baking contest in a nearby county. She also thinks the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at happiness.

No spoilers here, but we can tell you that Lulu appears onstage late in the second act.

